Are wars worth the cost?
Since 2001 this nation has lost 2,400 American lives fighting a war in Afghanistan. No one knows how we came to be there or why we’re still there.
What have we gained from this nation’s longest war? Was all the blood, carnage and resources worth it?
Around the world, this nation is involved in quarrels, clashes and confrontations with other nations. And in how many are we facing potential wars on behalf of other nations, while they hold our coat and hat and egg us on?
Enough already.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
Everyone’s dropping the ball
For a few decades now I’ve been disappointed in both the Democratic and Republican Parties. If I’ve had a personal bias, it has probably been a tendency to favor to a fault the president, whoever he has been.
That’s no longer the case. Pretty much everyone has been dropping the ball lately. Congress is suffering a largely self-induced impotency and fiscal recklessness. The presidency is an embarrassing and dangerous mess. Everyone seems to be looking at the federal judiciary as if it is legitimately a weapon to be manipulated for ideological and political advantage.
Our three branches of government are all under something like a huge storm cloud right now. When the storm has passed, how much will be sunshine and fresh air, and how much will be devastation requiring massive cleanup?
Realizing the improved future we all want will ultimately depend on good decision-making by ordinary people like us.
To do better, we cannot continue to treat our citizenship as if we’re just participating in a national sport. The stakes are too high for any of us to take a position about something and then blindly do everything we can to convince others (and ourselves) that we were correct, just to score points for our team.
Good, thoughtful people have differing opinions about things. And as crazy as it may sound, both sides can be right. Unraveling that paradox, not running up the score, is what’s worth our greatest effort. It can be done.
John Fettig, Omaha
Cut health care costs
Health care costs will continue to be a major concern and burden on the citizens of Nebraska.
While the debate goes on for a long-term solution, immediate solutions to reduce health care costs are possible.
Two of these are: 1) Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, as is currently the policy with Medicaid and 2) Changing the tax code to allow full tax deductibility of all out-of-pocket medical and dental expenses, no matter what a person’s income.
These two simple and easily done changes would provide a significant impact in lowering costs for health care and directly improving the health of all Nebraskans. I encourage the public to reach out to their congressional representatives to ask for their support in truly making Nebraska a healthier state in which to live.
Brett V. Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha
What happened to the middle class?
Over the last five decades, the cost for health care has been gradually shifted from employers to their workers. Pensions have been gradually cut out. And since workers are now living longer, they have to save a lot more money before they can retire.
In addition, more workers’ kids are going to college — another big expense to absorb. And college costs have skyrocketed, along with costs for health care, drugs and many other basics.
Government data show that the average worker’s pay, adjusted for inflation, has not increased purchasing power over the last 50 years. Middle-class workers have been gradually squeezed to pay for all these major costs.
When U.S. corporate leaders saw that they could cut their labor costs by having their products produced overseas via cheaper labor, it’s no surprise that they did so. They could avoid the costs for worker health care, pensions, training and salary increases. If workers complained, the company could ship their jobs overseas and make money in the bargain. So workers went quietly along while jobs were exported and incomes eroded.
American workers have been desperately trying to cope with all these added expenses, but an increasing number simply can’t do it anymore. It’s no wonder that they have so little savings.
American workers are in serious trouble. The middle class is quietly evaporating. What should our leaders do to help?
Don Weber, Omaha
Understanding history
Reading about proposed social studies standards to include people historically excluded from the national story by both ignorance and stereotypes raised an issue for me.
Years ago, I read my daughter’s high school history text on John Calvin, the 16th-century Reformer. He was described as a tyrant, a persecutor, dogmatic and lacking an open mind.
The writer revealed his own modern prejudices, while nothing was said about the historical context in which Calvin lived or his contribution to the separation of powers in government. I wrote the publisher, who promised to change the next edition in response to my criticisms.
First, tolerance was not even a value at the time he lived. Historical understanding does not come from reading our own values back into other times. Second, Geneva, where he lived, was under siege from the Duke of Savoy, and people were coming into the city, not leaving it. Geneva under Calvin passed the “gate test” -- which way the refugees were going. Calvin even instituted an order of ministry called deacons to do all the social work needed.
Should we demand the best historical scholarship on any subject we teach in our schools? Do we plan to promote every value immigrants bring to our country, or are there values such as freedom and democracy we expect everyone to adapt to?
We shouldn’t have to criticize everything we hold dear. Just the bad stuff. A good background in history helps.
David McCreary, Lincoln
Celebrating the vote
On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, we commend The World-Herald for its Aug. 12 editorial “Past connects to present,” for highlighting not only the decades of work by leading suffrage leaders in Nebraska and Iowa but also the progress women have made as political leaders since the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified Aug. 26, 1920, granting women the right to vote.
Members of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska have already begun to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment by participating in the exhibit opening of “Votes for Women: Nebraska’s Suffrage Story.” We highly recommend this exhibit at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln. Other events will continue well into 2020.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. We are best known locally for our voter guides, which have evolved into the online resource Vote411.
The League of Women Voters was founded Feb. 14, 1920, by Carrie Chapman Catt, then president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. The 19th Amendment was the culmination of a 72-year campaign by three generations of women and men.
We invite all Nebraskans to join us in celebrating the 19th Amendment and work toward increasing the number of women in leadership positions in the public and private sectors.
Dianne Bystrom, Plattsmouth,
and Linda Duckworth, Omaha
Co-presidents, League of Women Voters of Nebraska
A Tri-Faith welcome
The letter from Mark Cavalieri (“Practicing one’s faith,” Public Pulse, Aug. 24) has me scratching my head.
Cavalieri labels the Tri-Faith Initiative a social experiment that he thinks will fail and that the land should again be a golf course. He also comments on Uroosa Jawed’s Midland Voices article (“Looking inward for a nation in interfaith crisis,” Aug. 17).
Jawed, in her article, notes that it is up to all of us to create our own initiatives of tolerance for people, including those of all faiths and no faith. I thought her article well-written and supported. I also agree with Cavalieri that around the world people of the Christian faith, and even in America, suffer greatly for their beliefs and have been the targets of violence.
I think both Cavalieri and Jawed want the same for all people: acceptance and tolerance. I am, however, unsure how redeveloping the land back into a golfing community promotes interfaith diversity. I attended the Tri-Faith picnic, which was open to the whole community. It was a great event. Even though I am not a member of the mosque, church or synagogue on the campus, I was welcomed by many members of the Tri-Faith community.
If I turned up at any of the area country clubs with a covered dish (I don’t belong to a country clubs, nor do I golf), I don’t think I would receive the same welcome.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Hazard of fireworks
The 2018 report on fireworks-related deaths and emergency department-treated injuries, put out by the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission, is available online and is a must-read for anyone who sets off fireworks.
The statistics for non-occupational fireworks accidents is astounding. Carefully examine each category, and you may decide that a fireworks display conducted by professionals would be a prudent decision if you want to celebrate the 4th of July with a bang.
Gerald Kitzmiller, Bellevue
