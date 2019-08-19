Apology for Rep. King
To the rest of the world, I want to apologize for Rep. Steve King of Iowa.
Ignorance such as his cannot be tolerated anywhere, let alone in our government that is already filled with hate and divisiveness.
Mark Grubbs, Council Bluffs
Shooting ranges only
An idea: Allow AR-15s to be kept only at certified shooting ranges.
Then Rep. Don Bacon’s upstanding friend could continue to enjoy his target practice, and we could all go to Target with less apprehension than now.
And about President Donald Trump’s racism: If Bacon has had heart-to-heart talks with him and determined somehow that the president does not mean what he says and does, then Bacon should share those insights with us. A simple affirmation by Bacon does not get us very far.
Ann K. Doig, Omaha
Life vs. gun rights
Recently The World-Herald published comments from Rep. Don Bacon regarding guns and the recent tragic mass shootings.
Bacon talked about a friend who “loves his AR-15. He’s a darn good guy. He’s a darn good citizen. My concern is 99% of the people are law-abiding and are good people. I would rather protect the 99% and go after those who should not have guns.”
Why does this friend deserve his gun more than any person deserves to live a life free from being shot?
All of those people who died or were injured in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, were good people, too. They didn’t deserve death or injury.
I am tired of hearing about people’s gun rights and protecting the Second Amendment.
I would prefer to hear Bacon talk about protecting the lives of American citizens from the kind of gun violence that can happen anywhere and at any time and that frequently involves an assault rifle and high-capacity magazines.
Any person’s life is more important than another person’s right to the gun they think they should possess.
Bacon should do something other than make statements. We cannot keep doing the same thing expecting a different result.
David Finken, Omaha
Rights vs. privileges
In the Aug. 12 Public Pulse, Jordan LaBarr-Olshansky writes that it’s “erroneous to compare gun deaths to vehicle deaths.”
His argument included several aspects of each category.
On the front page of the Aug. 12 World-Herald, a Washington Post article cites National Transportation Safety Board data showing that between 2006 and 2012, speeding, drunken and distracted driving caused over 30,000 deaths per year.
It is a fact that the percentage rate of deaths from firearms is substantially smaller currently than when practically no fellow boy I knew as a teenager in the mid-1960s didn’t hunt or do target shooting.
The Second Amendment exists basically as an “insurance policy” that intrinsically acts to protect all other constitutional rights, not privileges such as is a driver’s license.
Calls to repeal the Second Amendment by a retired Supreme Court justice and leading congressional gun banners therefore threaten our freedom much more than all the firearms owned by millions of decent Americans.
A consideration and comparison of penalties defined by law for deaths caused by those who violate driving laws versus those who violate existing firearms laws shows that convicted drivers face much, much less, if any, prison time for killing someone while choosing to drive drunk, speed or text behind the wheel than people who choose to violate firearms laws.
I can only conclude that the rationale for lesser penalties for drivers is because they “didn’t mean to hurt anyone” when they got drunk and got behind the wheel.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
All Americans now
Just one small point: Every European explorer who came to this continent was met by people who had lived here for many generations.
Every English, German, Polish, Swiss, Danish, Scottish and Swedish ancestor of mine was an immigrant, whether they came in the 1600s, 1700s or 1800s.
Even so, we are all now Americans.
Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha
Draining the swamp
Remember drain the swamp? Whether you voted for Donald Trump or not, that phrase sounded good. Trump said he hires only the best. Just like Trump’s latest nominee who lied about prosecuting terrorists and others who were coming under scrutiny for wasting taxpayer money.
The swamp is a alive and well in Trump’s administration. Why are the Saudis and others renting Trump’s properties? Draining the swamp was meant to stop this.
Trump says buy American. Why does Trump sell and buy products from Third World countries?
Why should we buy American when he doesn’t?
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
