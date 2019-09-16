Alzheimer’s stereotypes
When I read the story about Alison Hunter-Griffin’s Alzheimer’s caregiving experience (“At 21, she became her mother’s caretaker. Now, she honors mom at Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Sept. 5 World-Herald), I was struck by how our stereotypes of Alzheimer’s as an “elderly person’s” problem keeps us from understanding the scope of Alzheimer’s and its effects on all of us.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 34,000 Nebraskans are living with Alzheimer’s. Their 83,000 family caregivers provide 94 million hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $1.2 billion. Currently, Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the United States.
Clearly, we all bear the burden of Alzheimer’s in insurance premiums and the lost productivity of caregivers. However, as Alison’s letter shows, caregiving is sometimes done by teenagers and young adults.
Young families are often affected when a parent moves in with an adult child. Children, grandchildren and other extended family members are also affected.
My father died of Alzheimer’s in 1993. I still remember the overwhelming sadness I felt as we were all watching family slides. A big picture of me was projected on the screen.
My father said, “Who is that girl?” and I said, “Daddy, that’s me!” Think of the pain and fear small children feel, when Grandma or Grandpa can’t remember who they are. Every generation can play a role in ending this disease, whether through fundraising, participating in research, or volunteering to support organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cathy Roller, Omaha
Praise for Judge Crnkovich
While studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I participated in a research study in which I directly observed Judge Elizabeth Crnkovich’s juvenile court for several hours a week over several years. I have found the criticism leveled at her from State Sen. Ernie Chambers (with whom I often agree politically) to be confusing and disappointing.
While Crnkovich was no doubt controversial, I found her actions to be rooted constantly in her deep care and concern for the children who entered her courtroom. The facts of the case that resulted in her removing attorneys from her courtroom were especially brutal, and while her actions may have been an overly emotional reaction, I can understand why someone put in charge of this bizarre and horrifying case may become angry and emotional at attorneys who consistently attempt to return a severely neglected child to the care of absent parents.
Unfortunately, every article I have read in The World-Herald about Crnkovich brings up the same past events and includes the same quotes from those who oppose her.
Nor do these articles include comments from the dozens of people who have worked in and observed her court and left with an impression of a passionate, sympathetic and, ultimately, very human judge who has done a lot of good for many families who come through her court.
I, for one, am very sorry to hear that Crnkovich has been essentially forced to retire. I wish her the best in her retirement.
Rebecca Human, Gretna
Trump’s endorsement of Sasse
I hope Sen. Ben Sasse truly appreciates the president’s endorsement. That is enough to make me reconsider my support for Sasse.
I will continue to watch, however. I hope he wants what is best for Nebraska and for America’s “direction.” He needs to campaign fully for both.
Charles Garton, Omaha
Bahamians deserve more
Where is our national sense of compassion for others when unsubstantiated allegations of “drug dealers and some very bad people” being among those seeking refuge overrules our willingness to help disaster victims from the Bahamas?
For years, Bahamians needed only show a “police report” to enter the United States, but now, when their homes are gone and their lives are ruined, they must have a valid passport and apply for a visa to enter the U.S.
How cruel.
How un-Christian.
How un-American can the Trump administration be? If our representatives will not speak out against this administration and work to change this evil policy, they are part of the problem, and we must vote them out of office.
John Wilson, Omaha
Cars as lethal weapons
More people have died in car wrecks since 2000 than in both the world wars combined.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributes 94% of these deaths to driver error but says nothing about the cars themselves.
Driver’s education teachers remind every prospective driver that these high-speed metal chambers are lethal weapons, which leave little room for error. Are they really worth it?
The fact that our highways have seen more blood than battlefields should convince us to reconsider their use.
Nikolaos Piperis, Omaha
Mowing safety
Lesson No. 2 on lawn care:
The picture in the Sept. 4 World-Herald shows a mother mowing the lawn while wearing sandals. For safety’s sake, tennis shoes or shoes that cover the feet should be worn while mowing.
A slip of the foot could result in the loss of toes and possibly a foot.
Take care.
Peggy Siciliano, Omaha
Waste pickup frustrations
I have a very different opinion concerning Waste Management than the Sept. 13 Public Pulse writer (“Will miss Waste Management”).
I have solid waste special collection. Every week, either the trash or recyclables are not picked up.
My collection day is on Wednesdays, and I’ve had to call at least two times per week.
I am always told that there is a shortage of employees and that they will try to do better in the future.
This is unacceptable for senior citizens.
Diane Holmes, Omaha
