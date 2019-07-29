Alter approach on painkillers
It’s a given that everyone has a different pain tolerance level and that some surgeries require heavy painkillers and that all medical people want their patients to be comfortable.
Nevertheless, as I recall my last few visits for some surgical and dental procedures, the post-op medications prescribed were ibuprofen and oxycodeine (an opioid).
Most patients take the opioid first even though there is a warning in their post-op instructions that opioid use can be addictive.
We need to stop allowing patients to select the opioid as a first option by not including it in their post-op instructions.
Patients should try maximum doses of acetaminophen and ibuprofen and ask their doctor for a heavier painkiller if absolutely needed.
This approach and mentality will not eradicate the opioid epidemic but may reduce it significantly.
Frank Kokotajlo, Papillion
Trees need a ‘haircut’
What a tragedy it is to see taxpayers’ money wasted.
Three years ago, 144th Street between West Dodge Road and Blondo Street was widened to four lanes and repaved.
It was landscaped with an attractive assortment of trees. Unique drip-irrigation tanks in the median were used for two years to water and feed those new trees.
The tree-planting and special drip-irrigation had to come at a significant cost.
Today, it seems this has become an unloved site. Multiple trees need pruning (they need to have dead and unattractive branches removed, and the limbs need shaping to make the trees attractive), and dead trees need to be replaced.
Trees are like little boys and old men. Occasionally, we need a haircut.
George W. Madsen, Omaha
Economy for all?
By most measures, the economy is doing well. It should be. Businesses were given a significant tax break last year, and environment protection and other restrictions were greatly reduced.
Yes, in the short term everything looks great, especially if you’re a stockholder and/or dividend recipient.
But the people who needed and still need a financial boost are not stockholders. The federal deficit is mushrooming.
The disparity between the highest and lowest incomes continues to grow. The minimum wage hasn’t been raised in years.
That tax cut was a political move focused on the already-wealthy, not for the country as a whole or for the people who really needed help.
Many of the bad decisions by our leaders in the last 2½ years will hurt us for a long time. I can’t help but be reminded of Shakespeare’s statement, “The evil that men do lives after them.…“
Gary Welch, Bellevue
Late with criticism
In Terry Haney’s July 22 Public Pulse letter “Get families reunited,” he says “It’s time to stand against the president and his policy of family separation.”
The policy of family separations has existed since at least 1997, when the Flores agreement was signed by President Bill Clinton, so Terry Haney is over 20 years late in expressing concern for “families torn apart by the immigration authorities.”
This same policy was in effect for eight years of President Barack Obama’s term. I didn’t hear any criticism of Obama’s policy of family separation when he was president. Seems like selective criticism.
Brian Crease, Omaha
Expired plates exasperate
I agree with the mayor, who opposes increasing the wheel tax.
As I drive around the different areas of town, I see violation after violation of people driving their cars with expired license plates.
In one business’s parking lot, five cars had expired license plates. Yet there are some people who gripe about the potholes and probably even got reimbursed for damage to their vehicle.
Solution: For every month your plates are expired, you’re charged a fine.
No wonder there is not enough money for the streets.
Police officers should stop the cars and fine them — there wouldn’t be so many driving without updating their license.
Joan Clemens, Omaha
Lower city tax rate
After voting for Mayor Jean Stothert twice, I now have to take exception to her latest budget proposal.
Because many Omaha residents have had significant increases in home valuations, the city tax rate should have been decreased.
City expenses should be decreased to give the taxpayers a break.
William Mack, Omaha
Cease, Crease. Previous administrations used discretion in enforcing the laws at the border, whereas Great Leader (for whom Hispanics are "rapists and drug smugglers") initiated his brutally racist "Zero Tolerance" policy and implemented it callously. And regardless of what went before, now it needs to stop. Resources need to be directed to where they're needed, expanding facilities, appointing more judges, etc. (not to a useless vanity-project Wall). Even Homeland Security's I.G. was appalled by the current conditions.
Brian Crease, the Obama administration did not separate families at the border at nearly the scale the Trump administration has. And would only separate a child(ren) from an adult if border officials could not establish a custodial relationship, believed the custodian may be a threat to the child, or if the custodian was being held for prosecution. Separation was rare under the Obama administration. And families, when detained, were kept together until a legal challenge forced their release. Trump’s racist, inhumane, and intolerant zero-tolerance policy caused the number of separations to soar. Your statement about Obama’s separation policy is disingenuous at best.
Same bleeding heart libs with nothing better to do. Do you ever consider that the same thing happen to American citizen when they break the law and go to jail/prison.
Mr. Anderson since when do American prisons/jails mirror concentration camps? I was also unaware American jails make you sleep on the floor, do not allow one to clean oneself or brush one's teeth.
I’m guessing you mean “bleeding heart lib” as a pejorative, but I consider it a compliment. Thank you. And asylum seekers are not breaking the law. And the point is that during the Obama administration border officials took a more reasoned and humanitarian approach to the separation policy and employed it much more rarely. As opposed to Trump’s draconian implementation which has resulted in the humanitarian crises we now have. There was no crises under Obama, there is now. And Trump bears the responsibility.
