Achieving the dream
I am a descendant of people who came to the United States from Eastern Europe, Scotland, Ireland and England.
They came here legally as farmers, coal miners, steel workers and small business owners. They all came looking for a better life, and for the most part they found it here.
Now the current administration wants to limit new legal immigrants to only people who can take care of themselves financially. Being completely self-sufficient when they arrive is great, but sometimes people need some help achieving the dream.
The president wants all these people to be able to work high-tech jobs. Who is going to pick our fruit and vegetables, work in the meatpacking plants, cut grass or replace your roof? These are people who would gladly do this work in order to better themselves and their children. Why can’t they?
John Rock, Bellevue
‘Content of their character’
Kurt Davey’s July 25 Public Pulse letter (“Rally cry was sickening”) claims the president made racist tweets about “congresswomen of color” even though those tweets mentioned no names, districts or states, and certainly not any reference to color.
Davey quotes the Rev. Martin Luther King, and I will do the same.
The president’s comments were critical, but the congresswomen were “not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Rob Butler, Omaha
Voice in the wilderness
As a former registered Republican, I wholeheartedly agree with State Sen. John McCollister that the Republican Party, including Nebraska’s delegation to Congress, is complicit by its silence in the deepening divisions threatening to tear this country apart.
Their total submission to the whims of the unprincipled demagogue in the White House has encouraged the growth of the current white nationalist movement. Thus far, the only Republican response has been to protect the ability of domestic terrorists to kill the maximum number of people in the minimum amount of time.
Congressional Republicans have forsaken their oath of office to prove their loyalty to a corrupt individual. The stain their actions bring to the Republican Party will remain long after Trump leaves office. As well they should. Many Nebraskans will receive McCollister’s warning as they would a voice crying out in the wilderness. They, like the governor and the executive director of the state party, will continue to devoutly follow Trump’s admonition not to believe what they read or see but only what he tells them on any given day, even if that contradicts what he told them the day before. When in history has this type of slavish behavior ever led to greatness?
Lorraine Feldhausen, Papillion
Nationalists vs. globalists
Nationalists simply want to preserve their own borders, language and culture. Globalists don’t care about getting along with their neighbors, they simply want to own them. What could be worse?
And unwitting progressive liberals tend to become their useful minions, and sometimes their first victims, while the boob tube is their most effective tool.
I say, put the remote down, stand up and stand against this mental disorder called globalism before your own back fence gets trampled over.
Wolfgang Hahn, Omaha
We restrict hand grenades
With reference to Rep. Don Bacon’s town hall meeting in Waterloo, my reaction is twofold.
First, protecting the Second Amendment rights of citizens is a very important item to many Americans. However, the mass murders perpetrated on our citizens, with most committed using assault weapons designed for military purposes, must be addressed.
We as a nation need to have the conversation about why we even make these weapons available to our citizenry. And, in the same discussion, we need to make sure we talk about why we even sell 100-round magazines. Bacon talks about his friend who “loves his AR-15,” and because his friend is “a darn good guy … a darn good citizen,” his right to have such a weapon should be protected under an amendment written in 1791.
Well, I love hand grenades, am a darn good person and a darn good citizen. But, because hand grenades are illegal to possess under the Crime Control Act of 1968, I can’t own one because a hand grenade is considered a “destructive device.” I would contend that assault weapons also should be considered destructive devices.
Second, when asked to respond to comments made by State Sen. John McCollister regarding the GOP enabling white supremacy, Bacon stated that McCollister is “demonizing half the population.” As a lifelong registered Republican, I can say that McCollister is speaking for me.
Nancy Hansen, Omaha
Hold off on football upgrade
Tom Shatel’s Aug. 11 column on the possibility of a new football facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln seems to be part of a public relations push to get people to agree to spend more money on football facilities.
This is not a good idea as football is getting less popular, not more popular. With the increased research on concussions in football comes the realization that long-term brain injuries occur with the sport. We have a grandson about 2 years old, and he will not be playing tackle football. His parents are adamant about that.
The University of Nebraska emphasizing football so much is not good for the state in the long run. The UNL athletic department’s budget is separate from the overall school’s budget. This should not be the case. The status quo is not working. If this arrangement was working, it would not be the case that the Cornhusker football team has not won a conference championship in 20 years and the university’s administrators would not go pleading poverty to the Nebraska Legislature over and over. UNL’s athletic department budget should be folded into the overall budget.
No decision should be made on a hugely expensive football facility until NU hires a new president. And the issue of a new facility should be an issue discussed with the potential hire. Maybe the new guy will see the light.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.