The writer is chief executive officer of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, at a recent news conference, shared his review of Goodwill Industries Omaha and said: “I’d ask that nonprofit organizations, their board of directors, that they would double down in their efforts to embrace the best practices, to understand they have a fiduciary duty to their donors … and to make sure that all donor contributions are recognized and honored in the way you serve that mission.”
Peterson also encouraged people to serve on boards of directors, which are critical to the nonprofit sector. At the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, we have the tools and programs to help nonprofits and their board members be successful.
To put it into context, every Nebraskan benefits from a nonprofit daily. Nonprofits and their volunteers strengthen communities by providing services and programs to everyone, from the most vulnerable to the most resource-secure. Nonprofit organizations in Nebraska represent more than 9 percent of the state’s gross domestic product, and one in 11 Nebraska workers is employed by a nonprofit. Nebraskans rely on these organizations to achieve their missions, and the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands plays a critical facilitating role in helping nonprofits thrive.
Our “Board Masters” training program provides new and experienced board members and executive directors with valuable governance training, tools and resources to improve their teams. This provides a framework for executive directors and board members to evaluate their organization’s mission, solidify its vision and set a strategic direction. Nonprofit boards are responsible for defining the organization’s mission and providing overall leadership and strategic direction. Boards also oversee the executive director and are responsible for evaluating that person’s performance. They also have a responsibility to evaluate their own effectiveness.
In addition to the Board Masters program, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands offers all nonprofits in Nebraska and southwest Iowa a free legal compliance and best practices resource through its “Guidelines & Principles” program. This program provides key information in major nonprofit management areas, such as operations, financial management, fundraising, board governance, public policy and much more.
As our organization supports more than 550 nonprofit member institutions of all sizes and missions throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, we help social enterprises and their boards of directors strengthen their collective voice, leadership and capacity by providing them with the resources they need to meet a need or close a gap in their hometown.
The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands benefits nonprofit leaders of today and tomorrow by helping them channel and manage their greatest resource: community members’ support.
(1) comment
Bravo Anne, to you and the Non Profit Association of the Midlands. Keep up the good work, you are making a good difference!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.