jeff Koterba’s cartoon: Breaking banks ... and backs

Editorial cartoonist
Jeff Koterba is an award-winning and nationally-syndicated cartoonist for the Omaha World-Herald.
Fact: The single-payer plan would save $2 trillion. Don't take my word for it:
We already spend $3.3 trillion a year on health care, $10, 348 per person, the highest in the world. (Germany $5,600, Canada $4,800, etc)
Fact Sheet: https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systems/statistics-trends-and-reports/nationalhealthexpenddata/nhe-fact-sheet.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosvitals&stream=top-stories
"The libertarian Mercatus Center made waves yesterday with a report that said Sen. Bernie Sanders' version of "Medicare for All" would require about $32.6 trillion in new federal spending over its first 10 years.
Other estimates of Sanders' proposal have landed on roughly the same price tag.
Yes, but: It's still less expensive than what we're projected to spend now. If Mercatus' estimates are correct, Sanders' plan would cost about $2 trillion less, over 10 years, than the status quo." (the math is easy) - https://www.axios.com/single-payer-health-care-united-states-cost-bernie-sanders-34b74049-9a61-4b77-a495-62711073c639.html
"Backbreaking" is just a conservative Republican talking point.
