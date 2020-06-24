At this time when a national discussion on racial justice is underway, we are providing space in our usual editorial space for local voices. More than 60 Omaha religious leaders, from a range of Christian traditions, signed this community call to action.
As leaders in the greater Omaha faith community, we applaud the new and renewed commitment we have seen by so many to overcome the obstacles to achieving justice and equality for people of color in our community, nation and world. We stand in solidarity with you, while acknowledging that commitment is meaningless unless it results in meaningful change.
We also acknowledge that true and lasting change is best ensured when the biblical mandate to “love your neighbor as yourself” is upheld even when we are in conflict with our neighbor. To this end, we make the following three proposals to help ensure the safety and well-being of both citizens and law enforcement particularly during times of conflict.
• We call upon our elected officials to enact legislation making it illegal for choke holds to be employed by police in situations that are not of immediate threat to their lives.
• We call upon the city of Omaha to fulfill with all due haste its commitment to outfit all police officers with body cameras that automatically activate whenever a gun or taser is drawn from its holster.
• We call upon our elected officials to enact legislation banning all carrying and use of firearms by the public specifically at public protests and rallies. To be clear, we do not call for a general ban on firearms. Rather, we call for the specific prohibition of firearms by the public in rallies and protests. The presence of such lethal weapons in these places is not only reckless and terror-inducing, but puts both the public and police at greater risk of injury and loss of life.
As clergy and faith leaders, we pray that these proposals make a modest contribution to an ongoing process of reform that will ensure greater justice and safety for all of our neighbors, particularly those for whom justice and protection have been denied in the past.
Signed by: Rev. Kent H. Little (First United Methodist) Ms. Marylyn Felion, R.S.M Associated (Roman Catholic) Fr. Mike Eckley (Roman Catholic) Rev. Dr. Damon D. Laaker (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Rev. Rick Sleyster (Presbyterian Church-USA) Rev. Diana M.E. Kuhl (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Nita Hinds-Park (United Methodist Church) Rev. Dr. Jon B. Gathje (Trinity Lutheran Church, North Omaha) Pastor Juan Carlos Veloso (United Methodist Church) Rev. Marisa Tabizon Thompson (Episcopal) Pastor Mandy Barkhaus (United Methodist Church) Dr. Jonathan Sloan (Presbyterian Church-USA) Pastor Stephanie Ahlschwede (St. Paul Methodist, Benson) Rev. William Osick (Presbyterian Church-USA) Pastor Michael Harvery (Presbyterian) Rev. Jody Leahy Filipi (Presbyterian) Dr. David H. Filipi (Presbyterian) Rev. Dr. Chris E. Alexander (Countryside Community Church) Rev. J. Keith Cook (Presbyterian) Rev. Dr. Scott Jones (United Church of Christ) Rev. Katie Miller (United Church of Christ) Pastor Steven Todd (United Methodist Church) Rev. Cynthia R. Harvey (Presbyterian) Pastor Robert Keefer (Presbyterian Church of the Master) Associate Conference Minister Darrell Goodwin (United Church of Christ) Rev. Jodi Wangsness (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Rev. Linda Walz (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Rev. Becky Balestri (Presbyterian Church-USA) Stated Clerk Pat Shipley (Presbyterian) Pastor Marshall Johnson (St. Luke United Methodist) Rev. Daniel C. Graham (Presbyterian Church-USA) Rev. William M. Williams, Jr. (United Methodist Church) Luis Rodriguez (Independent) Rev. Dwight T. Williams (New Life Presbyterian) Rev. MaryAnn Calta, LMHP, CMSW (Presbyterian Church-USA) Rev. Charlene Wozny (United Church of Christ) Moderator Kathleen L. Keefer (Presbyterian) Pastor Janice Japp (United Methodist Church) Rev. Dr. Jennifer Black (Presbyterian Church-USA) Ruling Elder Merryellen Towey Schulz (Presbyterian) Rev. Gina Gile (United Methodist Church) Pastor Daniel Kipp (United Methodist Church) Rev. Tessa Zehring (United Methodist Church) Rev. Debra McKnight (Urban Abbey, United Methodist Church) Rev. Dr. Kirk A. Ryckman (Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church) Pastor James Parrish (United Methodist Church) Rev. Thomas Emmett (Metropolitan Community Churches) Rev. Carol Windrum (United Methodist Church) Ms. Marilyn Conner (United Methodist Church) Mrs. Joycelyn Hardy (United Methodist Church) Rev. John H. Besancon (Presbyterian Church-USA) Rev. Dr. Ronald Croom (United Methodist Church) Rev. Dr. Fred Richart (United Methodist Church) Rev. Susan P. Davies (United Methodist Church) Pastor Marta Wheeler (United Methodist Church) Rev. Hughes B. Morris, Jr. (United Methodist Church) Rev. Amy Lippoldt (United Methodist Church) Rev. Andy Hamer (Presbyterian) Pastor Lorn Snow (Roman Catholic) Sister Claudette Schiratti (Sister of Mercy) Sister Corrine Connelly (Roman Catholic) Sister Mary Kay Meagher (Roman Catholic)
