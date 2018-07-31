Hire more police to defuse Fourth
Fireworks are everywhere. The only way to stop the complaints is to raise taxes to get more police on the streets for the Fourth of July. Callers will have to ask to be seen by police.
With the multitude of other calls not involving fireworks, it’s a losing situation. Limiting the days when fireworks can be bought or lit isn’t going to cut it.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Aggravating factors for Garcia
i am a locum physician (traveling doctor) who has followed the saga of Anthony Garcia over the years and see that now he is finally to be sentenced. He murdered four people: an 11-year-old boy whose life was cut short, a housekeeper who had nothing to do with his revenge-need, an esteemed physician on the staff of a major medical center and his wife, who also had nothing to do with Garcia’s revenge-need.
These while evading capture and thus stressing many in this community for many months. Sounds like someone very much in control of his thoughts and a need for revenge so strong that he became a murderer four times and likely would have also killed Dr. William Hunter, had he been able to find him. Ten aggravating factors seems sufficient for the ultimate penalty.
Paul Baumann, M.D.,
Miromar Lakes, Fla.
No meter time for his quarter
I found it rather interesting recently that when parking on the west side of 12th Street, south of Howard Street, the meter had a coin slot and the word “Coins” next to an arrow pointing to the slot. After putting a quarter into the slot, I looked onto the screen only to read that the meter takes only credit/debit cards.
Needless to say I got no meter time for putting my quarter in the meter slot. While it only cost a quarter to learn the error of my ways, it caused me to wonder how many other people have donated into these “card only” meters.
Don Daly, Omaha
Dad must be spinning in grave
My dad died in 1967. He was a Democrat, and he must be spinning in his grave when he sees what his political party has become.
My dad believed in hard work, self-reliance and independence. He believed if you worked hard enough, you could get ahead. Dad believed being born in America was a blessing.
He appreciated President Franklin Roosevelt’s handling of World War II and the Roosevelt work programs he had for the Depression. My dad admired President John F. Kennedy, especially his statement: “Ask not what your country can do for you: ask what you can do for your country.”
Now the Democratic Party has become the party of hatred, harassment, name calling, desperation, nastiness, principles of resistance, promoters of socialism and violence. The Democrats’ main objective is to stop President Donald Trump at any costs and move the country toward socialism.
If Dad were able to return, I am sure he would join members of his family and change political parties.
Robin Marshall, Kearney, Neb.
We are not a nation of immigrants
I have heard it said many times that we are a nation of immigrants, but I would take issue with this statement. How many of us immigrated to the United States? Most of us were born here and therefore are not immigrants.
I have heard the argument that our forefathers were immigrants. OK, if you want to go back, then we are a nation of Indians. Some of my forefathers were Native Americans and some emigrated from other nations, but I suggest that we are all Americans, and a big number of us were native-born, so we are not a nation of immigrants.
I just read the U.S. Constitution and it did not say anywhere that we were a nation of immigrants, but I did take note that our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America says “one nation under God.”
I know that our national birthday is over, but we need to be thankful every day for our founders, who took the risk of establishing a nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles.
How about if we as Americans take pride in our great nation and stand proud for the flag that represents America and our national anthem? Let us once again be proud Americans.
Bob Callahan, Omaha
Trust but verify
Terry Kroeger wrote that “there is no need to ‘Investigate the source’” (“The place for news that’s fair, accurate and real,” June 6 World-Herald).
Really? How about “trust but verify”?
First, let’s start with a survey that delineates your editorial and journalistic staff’s liberal or conservative leanings.
Second, let’s publish a code of ethics and standards as relates to verifying your sources and balanced approach to the news you report.
Finally, what is the standard your editors use to decide what you do or do not report?
That would be a nice start.
Tony Staup, Waterloo, Neb.
Wonderful people in Omaha
After a very long and tiring day at the Nebraska Medical Center on July 12, my husband and I stopped at the Wendy’s restaurant in the L Street Marketplace for a sandwich. As we were ordering our meal, a very kind lady came up and said she was paying for our meal. We were overwhelmed and so thankful. That act of kindness served to remind us that wonderful people are always present in our beautiful city.
Lila Zimmermann, Omaha
Robin's dad, a Democrat, might indeed be shocked at what's become of his ideals:
He believed everyone should be able to get ahead? The GINI index of inequality has been in use for a century to measure inequality. It went down for half a century, from FDR's New Deal until Reagan. "Trickle-down" economics has brought us back to 1920 levels.
He admired FDR's leadership in WW2? Now we are under attack by Russia in a cyberwar, and we all saw Trump with Putin at Helsinki with our own eyes.
He supported FDR's work programs? In March of 2015 Republicans blocked President Obama's proposed $478 billion infrastructure plan.
"Hatred" and "violence"? David Duke and white supremacists made no secret of their joy at Trump's election. We saw what happened at Charlottesville where neo-nazis killed and injured people and Trump refused to condemn them until after several days of criticism.
"Socialism"? That was the label used to demonize FDR's Social Security proposal. Economic democracy was supported by FDR but he died before he could implement his Economic Bill of Rights, needed now more than ever. It makes for interesting reading: https://www.thenation.com/article/seventy-years-let-us-renew-fdrs-struggle-economic-bill-rights/
