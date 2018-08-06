We’re No. 1 (at bad driving)
Insurance site QuoteWizard recently published the results of its latest survey of driving habits around the country — and Omaha ranked dead last among 75 urban areas listed.
The study notes that every area has its share of bad drivers, but not every area is equal when it comes to bad driving. Some cities have drivers of significantly worse quality than others, and the numbers show that we are the worst of the worst.
Jumping from eighth worst in 2017 to first place in 2018, Omaha drivers boasted increases in accidents, speeding and traffic violations. The good news is that we managed to decrease our DUI rate — but not by enough to offset the other negative factors.
Our nearest competitors for this dubious distinction were Denver at 15th and Kansas City, Missouri, at 34th place.
On a state basis, California had the worst drivers in 2017 but Nebraska took sixth place, no doubt largely due to Omaha’s performance.
Iowa was much lower at 27th place, giving us at least some bragging rights. Best states? Florida and Rhode Island.
So next time you’re driving at the speed limit and someone passes you going 20 mph faster, have a little civic pride.
Just pray the driver’s not also drunk and texting at the same time.
Peter Gadzinski, Omaha
It’s diversity that makes U.S. great
Bob Callahan doesn’t think the United States is a nation of immigrants (July 31 Public Pulse).
Educated and intelligent voters need to know there are people like him in our country who want to re-elect a buffoon in 2020. Yes, most of us in the United States were born here. Including Mexicans, Middle Easterners and Asians.
I think Callahan needs to send his DNA in if he thinks he stems from various tribes of the indigenous people (which he may) of North America or “Indians” as he calls them. The name Callahan sounds just a bit Irish to me.
“Indians” are actually people from India, by the way.
The only “culture” Callahan seems to be interested in is his Christian monoculture. He says that our Constitution doesn’t say we are a country of immigrants but that it does say that we are “One nation under God” ... “founded on Judeo-Christian principles.” Wrong.
He doesn’t realize that more people have been exploited, oppressed, tortured, enslaved, raped and murdered in the name of Christianity than pretty much any other organization, religious or otherwise, in human history.
If those are the principles our great nation is built on, I’m moving to Canada.
The U.S.A. is made up of diverse people from various cultures and ethnic backgrounds who follow diverse religions or none at all; and it is that diversity that makes us great, the best country in the world.
Sean Bradrick, Omaha
Removal of ‘Little House’ books
I have noticed that the “Little House on the Prairie” books are being removed from several libraries. As a language arts teacher, that concerns me.
Because of the change to Common Core, many classics have already been removed from libraries. Steinbeck, Hemingway, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain are all on the cut list.
A story by Erin Grace (“Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books create tricky terrain for parents, teachers,” July 16) said that the American Library Association felt that “Little House on the Prairie” passages were “inconsistent with core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect.” Inclusiveness today appears to be “our way of thinking that does not include yours.”
Not only do they not want to read these books, but they do not want to allow you to read them, either.
I read the entire series as I was growing up and re-read it as an adult, and yet I found my life work and have been working with Native Americans on reservations for over 26 years. The “Little House on the Prairie” books are good, wholesome literature about what it meant to be a settler in America.
The replacement literature is vampire books, tales of terror and violence, shallow romances and other brain-dead material.
I think we need to be concerned when others are removing texts that have been dear to a nation, to a people, and we need to question their motive.
Let us not be caught sleeping while our heritage is being assaulted and dismantled.
Lorna Henze, Burr, Neb.
We need more compromise
The other party (Republican or Democrat) is usually in opposition to the other side’s president, much like the Republicans made it a priority at their 2008 caucuses to prevent any successes for President Barack Obama’s administration.
It is equally hard to support legislation/appointments/etc. when you are shut out of the process from the very beginning.
Voters should look at both parties and elect those candidates who are best qualified and willing to compromise and actually do it.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Better spots for justice center
Regarding the proposed new juvenile justice center: What a pity the lords of darkness could not find another location against which to wield the light saber of eminent domain except for such a fine old downtown building.
The old Federal Reserve Bank property at 24th and Farnam Streets would have been a better and more practical location, and cheaper as well.
Nicholas Bonham-Carter, Omaha
Lucky to have Mike Kelly
The Omaha World-Herald is so fortunate to have Mike Kelly as a feature writer.
He recently interviewed me by telephone for an article about the life of my late husband, retired Korean Maj.-Gen. Sun-Ha Lim. Within a short time, he had the story ready for publication the next day.
Needless to say, everyone who read it was amazed and moved by this tribute. It was the talk of the funeral, and we all think he should be in contention for a Pulitzer Prize.
At the very least, he will have the eternal gratitude of my family and me.
Sandra Lim, Omaha
Sean, I would agree that some "Christians" get things wrong. Just as I would point out that your claim that more bad things have done in the name of Christianity is not the same as Christians doing it. I would be interested in where he gets these opinions.
Sean's right. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Declaration of Independence are not the law of the land, the Constitution is.
And Callahan was wrong, with his “founded on Judeo-Christian principles.” The Puritans were theocrats, true (like Pence), but they didn't write the Constitution, which in reaction to the threat of theocracy, actually prohibits in Article VI, Clause 3, a religious test for office.
Our laws don't come from the Ten Commandments. There is no law forbidding simmering meat in milk, as prohibited by Commandment Ten, or mandating the harvest feast, as in Commandment 5. The text of Exodus 34 makes clear that it is the earlier, original, version of the Ten Commandments.
Our laws come from Justinian's Codex, which is why law students study Latin, not Hebrew.
The Romans obsessed over the legal rights of inheritance and the
powers of the father (paterfamilias). As the Empire expanded,
other laws were needed to define how barbarians could attain
citizenship (by serving in the Roman army) and what it meant to be a
citizen, thus jus civitates - "law of citizenship." The empire also
had to deal with other nations, producing jus gens - "law of peoples."
Grown up over centuries, the vast body of old laws and decrees was
a mess until Emperor Justinian convened a commission of scholars to
rationalize it into a logical system. Legal terms like "habeas
corpus" and "amicus curiae" reflect this.
i agree with a lot of your post. But, what does the tenth Commandment, you shall not covet, have to do with milk and meat. Those who have studied and understand the Bible know that many of the laws had to do with hygiene and health. And correct interpretation with context is everything to have an informed and intelligent discussion. Some laws had to do with insuring the Israelis didn't practice what other cultures of the day did like child sacrifice. Much like our Constitution and it's amendments that state we have certain rights that other countries don't grant. In any case, I am happy to point out books you can read to bolster your lack of knowledge about the Bible and Christianity. Commentaries are books written by scholars and experts who are ancient and current. You can find them here; https://www.biblestudytools.com/commentaries/.
And as a friendly reminder, such far fetched interpretations are offensive. Such bigoted statements are not used by those in a civil or intelligent discussion and distract from the rest of your post. .
"Covet"? You didn't look up the tenth in Exodus 34, did you? It's challenging because they're not numbered. They aren't numbered in the version in Deuteronomy either (the source of your less embarrassing version). In fact they continue right on from Ten to Eleven to Two Hundred-some Commandments, the vast majority of which (like stone your kids to death for swearing ) are ignored by modern, civilized humans. Catholics & Protestants number the ten differently. Cecil B. DeMille gave away 4,000 granite tablets of a hybrid version as a promotion for his 1956 Charlton Heston movie. It is often this inauthentic version in courtyards that is so vehemently defended by our theocrats.
Just curious, what passages could you possibly find "offensive" and "bigoted"? Article VI of the Constitution? Justinian's Codex?
Israel's leading archaeologist, Israel Finklestein, chairman of the Archaeology Department at Tel Aviv University, has written one the books you should read, about what we know about the origins of the Bible, "The Bible Unearthed," conveniently summarized here: https://www.salon.com/2001/02/07/solomon/
Actually if you research where I instructed you to, you would see most are called the law not commandments. And the fact you can't figure out such basic things shows your need far more instruction on the Bible. It really doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that if you have only one source to support your position, then your position is weak at best. If you are not intelligent enough to comprehend what may be offensive to others, then you don't have the basic knowledge to write on the topic. Basic civility 101. But then, maybe being offensive is of no consequence to you. It is a noted trait of someone with a god complex. Although your feigned concern of what I thought was offensive fools no one. But if serious, then you truly are unable to function in a civilized society.
Note, no name calling.
I provided only one source because it's pointless to overload you if you won't even bother to look at that one.
And there's a big difference between scholarship based on lifetimes of research by archaeologists and linguists, and what's known as "apologetics" -working back from conclusion first (Bible = Truth) to concocting supportive arguments after. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apologetics
I'll take time to provide another example of the difference (besides Israel's archaeologists). Because the Dead Sea Scrolls are so important to both Christians and Jews, there's been a lot of research, every scrap gone over with a fine-tooth comb. The scholars who've literally dedicated their lives to studying them published a journal, and the editor Hershel Shanks selected some of their best studies to publish in book form. There's a lot of amateur junk out there about the Dead Sea Scrolls but if you're interested in the real thing I can recommend "Understanding the Dead Sea Scrolls."
Your apology for being offensive is accepted. Oh that's right, you don't seem top want to hold yourself to your own morals and principles. As to the rest, I would be glad to sit and debate it all with you. Any time you are ready, you send the details. However, I will caution you, you actually have to have an idea of what the origins of the universe and life are. Because I don't need to hear why you don't believe, I've heard it all. I do need to hear if you actually understand what you do believe.
By the way, since you used this as your basis for attacking my supposed "ignorance," you should know that, although popular with apologists your artificial distinction between "laws" (the hundreds of embarrassing ones) and "commandments" (the 10 good ones -but only from the Deuteronomy version) has no basis in Hebrew, which counts 613 mitzvot in the Bible (translated as "commandments"). I found this easily in three books on my bookshelf on religion (Huston Smith p 367, L. M. Graham p 175, R.H. Green p 79) but I'll give you the link to Judaism 101: http://www.jewfaq.org/613.htm In your words, "the fact you can't figure out such basic things shows your need far more instruction on the Bible."
