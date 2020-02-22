The writer, of Omaha, represents District 4 in the Nebraska Legislature.
For schoolchildren in Iowa and those in the Lincoln Public Schools, policies regarding lap and shoulder belts for all passengers on school buses are becoming a reality. However, for the majority of Nebraska children who are transported in big yellow buses across our state, we have yet to act.
The issue of requiring lap and shoulder belts on all new school buses is not a new issue to the Legislature. Since the tragic Seward school bus accident in 2001, bills have been introduced to add seat belts to school buses seven times, three of them by me. The closest any of them got to the finish line was in 2008 when the bill advanced with 33 votes on the first round of debate but did not advance any further.
The other six bills have been consistently held up in committee. In the early years of this debate, much of the opposition centered on the assertion that compartmentalization keeps children safe enough. That design concept involves using tall seat backs, padded with energy-absorbing construction covering all metal parts, and spacing that is closer than typically found in passenger vehicles.
Since that time, significant changes have occurred in other states and at the federal level. In June 2018, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a recommendation that all states without such existing laws enact legislation to require that all new large school buses be equipped with passenger lap and shoulder belts for all passenger seating positions. Last May, the Lincoln Board of Education voted to change their policy in response to the NTSB recommendation and has begun purchasing buses with lap and shoulder belts. In August of last year, the Iowa State Board of Education adopted rules requiring seat belts on all school buses, and districts have begun implementation.
This is a step widely supported by members of the Legislature. It is also supported by medical professionals, including Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, the Nebraska Nurses Association, the Nebraska State Board of Health and safety advocates such as the Nebraska Safety Council and others. This approach is also widely supported by parents, grandparents, teachers and students.
Earlier this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released video from a December 2019 accident involving a school bus which overturned after being struck by a car that ran a red light. In the video, you can see the high schoolers flung from their seats to the roof and side of the bus and then pinned inside. The driver was wearing a required lap and shoulder seat belt and remained seated throughout the crash. It is a miracle that the 25 children on board were able to evacuate and be transferred to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.
Unfortunately, not all school bus accidents will have such a fortunate outcome. We’re rolling the dice every time we put a child on a bus and not have a lap shoulder seat belt for him or her to utilize.
It is time for all who are invested in the safe transportation of schoolchildren to come together on this issue and establish a statewide standard requiring seat belts on all new school buses. We can’t wait for the next tragedy to happen and simply be reactive.
Dr. Mark Rosekind, former administrator of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it best: “Everyone — NHTSA, state policy makers, local school districts, manufacturers — everyone with a stake in this needs to step up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.