The writer, of Omaha, is an attorney and a board member of Education Rights Counsel, a student rights advocacy nonprofit organization.
Nebraska aims for the good life, and we like to believe that we offer the best for our kids. A critical component of fostering the good life is having communities with good schools and high-quality education. For the most part we succeed at that. But we have a dark secret, invisible to many:
Those stories we read about “other schools” in “other states” where disabled children have been handcuffed, dragged down halls, locked in padded cells and held in dangerous prone positions? Where children of color, disproportionately boys, or those with undiagnosed learning disabilities are barred from their education because implicit bias means their behaviors are perceived as more “unruly” or “disruptive” than their peers? That happens here. Nebraska shares this shame.
The U.S. Department of Education says restraint and seclusion should not be used as routine school safety measures, or as a strategy to address instructional problems or inappropriate behavior. Our own Nebraska Department of Education has noted there is “virtually no scientific evidence of the effectiveness of physical restraint or seclusion as a behavior modification strategy.”
Yet despite this, the Nebraska Legislature is considering Legislative Bill 147, a bill that takes us in the opposite direction. Instead of moving Nebraska toward a future where every student is appropriately supported to learn and thrive, LB 147 would expand the use of physical restraint by school staff, allow the use of physical force to prevent the mere possibility of harm to property, and permit teachers to indefinitely remove children from their classrooms with no appeal process. LB 147 doesn’t even require training of school staff before they can use physical force on a child.
The Nebraska teachers union claims LB 147 is necessary to keep teachers safe from physical harm. However, research on school discipline policies demonstrates that increased use of physical restraint and exclusionary discipline doesn’t make teachers, children or schools at large safer.
Research also shows that a high reliance on exclusionary discipline negatively affects school culture and the entire student body’s educational outcomes. Testimony against LB 147 included that of a Nebraska student who was held down on the floor and force-fed by a school professional. It is just one of many stories that demonstrates the need to take a different approach. As Hannah Grieco, an education and disability advocate, observed in a piece in the Baltimore Sun, “when we examine behavior without also looking at the root cause of it, we minimize our kids’ humanity. It’s easy to panic, particularly as parents and teachers.”
We know schools must have more resources and expertise to educate children with complex needs. They must be more effectively connected to community systems of care, and teachers must be able to do their work in an environment where they are not injured. But no parent should ever be forced to send their already-vulnerable child into an environment where that child can legally be physically assaulted, locked into a padded cell or removed indefinitely from his or her education without due process.
LB 147 is the wrong answer to a question that deserves thoughtful investments and transparent policy, with children’s well-being kept at the heart of the conversation.
We need to listen to our Nebraska Department of Education. We need to learn from those who have banned restraint and seclusion and instead successfully implemented positive behavior interventions and supports that markedly improved their school environments. We need to follow scientific evidence on what works for kids.
We need to fight against LB 147. Let’s work together to build the Nebraska good life for children.
