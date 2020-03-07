The writer is an Omaha resident.
On July 9, 2010, my wife, Paula, gave birth to our son, Wyatt. It was a normal pregnancy and successful delivery — we went home after a typical hospital release with what we thought was a perfectly healthy baby. Yet, five months and three days later, Wyatt passed away due to a condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Wyatt was very attentive and observant at first, but his motor skills were not progressing in the way we expected for an infant of his age. He wasn’t rolling over, and his arm movement was limited. We enrolled Wyatt into an early childhood development program to focus on his motor skills and sought additional tests to figure out why our son was missing early developmental milestones.
In mid-October of 2010, we learned that Wyatt had SMA, a rare condition affecting about 1 in 11,000 births in the United States and a leading genetic cause of infant mortality. Like most parents receiving this diagnosis, we had never heard of SMA. The condition affects muscle development, robbing individuals of physical strength and compromising their ability to walk, eat or even breathe.
Wyatt was diagnosed with the most severe form of SMA, Type 1. Our doctor gave us the unfortunate news that Wyatt was going to die, and two months later, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010, we lost our baby. It was agonizing for our family.
Over the past decade, the SMA community has seen many medical breakthroughs in effective treatment options for people who live with SMA. Children diagnosed today can have better outcomes than our Wyatt. That’s the remarkably good news.
But new treatments on their own are not enough. It takes early identification, early diagnosis and early treatment of SMA to maximize a child’s health outcomes. Taking fast action around an SMA diagnosis as early in life as possible, even before the first signs of the condition, will dramatically improve a child’s quality of life and can literally mean the difference between life and death.
Universal newborn screening is the best way to ensure every child diagnosed with SMA has the best possible chance at a healthy life. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agrees, having added SMA to its Recommended Uniform Screening Panel in 2018, strongly encouraging that every newborn be screened for SMA at hospitals across the country. Yet testing for SMA in newborns remains spotty in the U.S. To date, only 24 states have added SMA testing to their mandatory screening panels at birth. Nebraska is vying to be the next.
In mid-January, the Nebraska Legislature held a hearing for the SMA Newborn Screening bill, Legislative Bill 825, introduced by State Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha. I spoke about our family and how we lost our Wyatt. Since that hearing, a key committee has approved the legislation, which is now being considered by the full Nebraska Legislature as part of a larger package of bills.
I can only hope that our story — along with Sen. Hilkemann’s dedication to getting this bill passed — will make a positive impact in the futures of other children.
I am grateful for the work being done in the state to adopt and implement this lifesaving measure, especially for the families of children who are yet to be diagnosed with SMA. Time is of the essence — SMA is a serious, life-threatening condition. And if your baby is born with SMA, it’s not a matter of if symptoms will set in, it’s a matter of when.
Adding SMA testing to our already-existing newborn screening protocols offer the best possible outcome for any newborn who is diagnosed. Learn more about SMA atcuresma.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.