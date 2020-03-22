The writer is president of the Omaha-based Hawks Foundation, whose civic work includes behavioral health issues.
If I were cool enough to be on social media, the hashtag I would use is: #MakeItPersonal. What am I talking about? COVID-19 or coronavirus is bombarding us from every angle: the Internet, TV, newspapers, our mobile phones, our employers.
We are in an unstable and anxious moment. The vast majority of those now living have never been confronted with a pandemic. One of America’s most cherished ideologies is our belief in personal freedom. If we are young, healthy and under 65, why do we need to wash our hands frequently, limit unnecessary travel, avoid large gatherings and socially distance ourselves if the people with whom we are close are not part of a vulnerable group?
What we do now should not solely be about mitigating our own personal risk but everyone else’s too. The risk to the majority of Americans of dying or being hospitalized is very low, but for the “vulnerable population” the risk is very high. You might not suffer, but your community most certainly will. This means people you love, like or know will be affected.
I recently read an article that emphasized that for many people, the COVID-19 pandemic is a “theoretical” proposition not subject to real-world actions and consequences. In short, an individual succeeds or fails based on their own personal effort. Said in a less charitable way, “I’ll take care of myself and my family. If I’m fine, then everything is fine.” Applying that mindset to a pandemic results in community spread of the disease and potentially lethal viral attacks on the vulnerable. The vulnerable are not always obvious and carriers of the virus are not always obvious.
Foreign countries and even other U.S. states have run short on doctors, nurses, beds and ventilators when the virus struck their communities. We can’t allow that to happen in Nebraska.
Here’s where we make it personal. “Vulnerable” has been tossed about so much that we are immune to its meaning. Think about the “vulnerable” you know:
» Think about Jake — the former basketball player and now husband and dad, who required a heart valve replacement in his teens — who is vulnerable.
» Think about Laura — the mom, and her 12- year-old daughter with cystic fibrosis — who is vulnerable.
» Think about Pete — who has endured rounds of chemotherapy from cancer — who is vulnerable.
» Think about Carol — who is healing from surgery — who is vulnerable.
» Think about Carol’s parents who are in their 80s — who themselves are vulnerable and would be both emotionally and personally devastated if they lost their child who is also their caregiver.
» Think about Jane’s 90-something mom — who depends on her daughter for groceries — who is vulnerable.
» Think about Grandpa Jack who is diabetic and has a pacemaker — who is vulnerable. And:
» Think about 10-year-old Will — who has pediatric brain cancer and was just cued up to do his “Make A Wish” trip that he may not be able to complete — who is vulnerable.
You may not have a Jake or Laura or Pete or Carol or Jane or Grandpa Jack or Will in your life, but you can surely think of someone who does. Insert the names of those you know or love in these examples. How would you change your behavior if someone you loved or lived with was at high risk of becoming seriously ill or dying?
I’d like to pretend life is normal — but it’s not. We want to pretend our lives are normal to protect ourselves psychologically when confronted with these very real dangers. We don’t want to believe something will happen to our family, a friend’s family or a coworker’s family. We need to do our best to protect those vulnerable friends, family and co-workers.
Please: Take it seriously and #MakeItPersonal because the consequences of not doing so are dire.
