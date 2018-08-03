Expand Medicaid, expand fraud
With all the talk about expanding Medicaid in Nebraska and “Medicare for all” nationally, it is important to give some facts that seem to be overlooked, especially for all those who live in the world of “if the government provides it, then it’s free.”
We hear so much of that today: free health care, free college and on and on.
In 2015, Medicaid fraud and abuse amounted to $140 billion, while Medicare abuse was around $60 billion for 2016.
If we were to expand these programs to cover everyone, there is no reason to believe that the fraud and abuse would not increase right along with it.
Something to think about when it’s time to vote in November.
James Roberts, Omaha
Health care insurance is a right
Regarding “Eastman right on Medicare stand” (July 21 Public Pulse): Kara Eastman is speaking about “We the People” and quality health care for all. Not just for those at the top or bottom, but for everyone.
Simply put, if we remove the profit from health insurance and the lobbyists and “bully” corporations fighting for their piece of the action, maybe then we can move on to other pressing matters.
Simply put, this health care gaggle is about having respect for everyone and accountability for those who apparently aren’t capable of grasping the concept but are making decisions for all of us.
Kathe Strand, Fremont Neb.
Results of unbridled capitalism
Rep. Don Bacon was quoted saying in a July 8 World-Herald article that “Medicare for all,” which challenger Kara Eastman supports, is too liberal a policy for a district with many people working in the insurance industry. It makes me wonder if Bacon is more interested in protecting the insurance industry than he is in making sure the citizens of Nebraska have access to affordable health care.
Bacon has portrayed the term “socialism” as a dirty word. This ignores the fact that we have many successful socialist systems in this country: Social Security, the Interstate highway system, our national military, the Centers for Disease Control, Veterans Affairs and even Medicare is a socialist program.
The strength of this country is greatly a result of free-market capitalism.
But unbridled capitalism results in a health care system where the profit-seeking pharmaceutical industry’s marketing of opioids results in epidemic mortality, hospital systems feel the need to buy naming rights on an arena, and doctors and hospitals are incentivized to profit from “procedures” and not from preventive care.
As a former Republican for over 35 years until this last election, I would greatly appreciate a Congress that would engage in an intelligent discussion concerning where capitalist policies work and do not work and where socialist policies work and do not work. Obviously the free market system has not worked for our health care system.
Chuck Kilgore, Omaha
Skip Poland, move to Latvia
Columnist Marc Thiessen suggests that President Donald Trump could punk his critics by taking up a proposal from the Polish government to send U.S. troops currently in Germany to Poland, which Poland would help pay for (“Trump can shut down his Russia critics with one bold move,” July 22 World-Herald).
I don’t buy it. Poland is buffered from Russia by Belarus and Ukraine, neither of which would accept the movement of forces.
If Trump truly wanted to floor his critics and show he is strong in the face of Russia, let him arrange to send smaller but powerful contingents of U.S. forces from the German bases to NATO members Estonia and Latvia, which directly border Russia.
In recent years both have been menaced by Russia. This would tell Vlad to back off.
K.M. Davies, Omaha
Money for ag, not social programs?
A well-known announcer for Nebraska football often said “Hold the phone!” while he was checking to see what had just happened on the field. This phrase applies to a fast one the Trump administration is trying to pull.
How is it that the Trump administration is talking about cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and other social programs but at the same time it is offering to cough up $12 billion for soybean farmers hurt by the tariffs?
I understand that the tariffs are hitting farmers and a number of businesses involved in the manufacturing area. Some American workers might lose their jobs because the tariffs have made their products too expensive.
Cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and other social programs will hurt the elderly and the poor. These people are not counting on government to support them so they can turn a profit margin. These programs are their lifeline.
Dave Haar, Omaha
Need to help themselves
In the 1970s and 1980s, people from war-torn Vietnam, known as “boat people,” sought refuge in our country to escape violence in their own country.
They were sponsored mostly by church groups, who made sure they had the necessities and jobs. Several lived in our neighborhood, sponsored by the Methodist Church. They were good people, hard working.
I worked with one lady at the local hospital. She had been a doctor in Vietnam, running a maternity hospital.
Her medical credentials were not valid in the United States, and she wanted to take nurses’ training. She could not understand why our government would not pay for her training. My oldest daughter was working her own way through nurses’ training.
Why do some refugees think that everything should be free to them, but our citizens can pay their own way?
Ruth Naberhaus, Scranton, Iowa
Giving up on romaine
Once again we have been issued a warning from the federal food safety inspectors.
Once again it revolves around chopped romaine lettuce.
I’m not sure about anyone else, but I have completely eliminated romaine from our shopping list.
Also, what good does it serve to give consumers a warning a week after the “sell by” date?
Tom Partusch, Omaha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.