Online sales tax fairness
Regarding “Millennials wouldn’t benefit” (July 23 Public Pulse): Well, here’s a thought, Don Rabbe.
If, as you say, the money derived from online sales tax collections for property tax relief will be collected mainly from millennials, many of whom are not property owners, they will finally be paying their share of all the services from which they benefit. Sounds like a fair deal to me.
Margret “Sue” Cordes, York, Neb.
Support private businesses
In a free enterprise system, a privately owned business can succeed only if there is a demand for its services or products offered. Even then, the longevity of the success of such a business relies upon a reputation for good business practices. Well, that’s how it’s supposed to be.
The rules appear to be different in Omaha. If the City Council doesn’t agree with the type of business you’re in, it will find a way to implement regulations to put you out of said business.
While I am personally not a patron of establishments like Club Omaha, I am a supporter of private business. It’s a really, really bad look for the City of Omaha when officials target and harass a business that doesn’t meet with their suggested “morals.” Morality is a personal choice; stop trying to legislate it. If Shane Harrington is an evil, immoral business man, he will go broke on his own. But that’s not what’s happening now, is it?
Rick VanRoy, Omaha
A wing and a prayer
Regarding Jeff Koterba’s cartoon of July 20: What an excellent portrayal. As a former union officer at Offutt Air Force Base, I know all too well that, with each successive level of management, the bad information is filtered away. It is obvious that the secretary of the Air Force is clueless.
George G. Sarris, Council Bluffs
retired RC-135 aircraft mechanic
Swastika response lukewarm
I am appalled at U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s lukewarm response on social media regarding the swastika scorched into the grass at Memorial Park.
This is my neighborhood park where I walk nearly every morning. How can he describe this as “uncivil?” Sure, he also said he is personally against racism, etc., but he really didn’t denounce the action or those who did it.
It is exactly this kind of behavior which has emboldened these people and their ugliness. Thanks to President Donald Trump, free speech and hate speech are indistinguishable. And because Bacon and his party court the votes of these people, we get dumb, dangerous responses like his.
When will he wake up and recognize what is really going on in this country? He is contributing as much to Vladimir Putin’s plan to disrupt us as the most obvious actors in this horrible reality show we are living. None of Bacon’s conservative policy goals is worth this alarming decline of our country, happening right in front of our eyes.
Linda Moorman, Omaha
‘Regrettable’ is OK
I had to laugh at the frenzy over the comment from the North Korean officials that their talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “regrettable.” Had their comment been “The talks are to our greatest satisfaction, with all our demands being met,” we should all be worried.
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Medicare-for-all’ scare tactics
Critics of “Medicare-for-all” should be ashamed of the blatant scare tactics, as in saying 30,000 jobs will be lost. They will not be lost and will continue to exist because people will still be needed to process claims and access care.
Or saying the government will make decisions about your health care. You mean like Republicans and private companies do already when they restrict things like birth control, which doctors you can see and which procedures and tests are covered?
At least with “Medicare-for-all,” voters could hold the policymakers accountable if they were unhappy with coverage. Are the Republicans suggesting only people over 65 deserve access to a doctor? If Medicare has worked for decades for the elderly, surely we can make it work for everyone.
Crystal Rhoades, Omaha
Chair, Douglas County Democratic Party
Farmers got what they voted for
So now the Trump administration is going to use my tax dollars to protect farmers from the totally expected negative impact of the trade policies that he promised to implement.
Is there even one Nebraska farmer who will go on record as criticizing and, better yet, refusing such a nanny-state bailout for what they themselves brought on? Or to coin a phrase, isn’t it time to put their own money, not mine, where their votes are?
James Regan, Omaha
Inspiring those who stutter
The Matthew Hansen column “Finding a strong voice” (July 19 World-Herald) has appeared on bulletin boards for the stuttering community and has been viewed in all corners of the world. It is a totally inspiring article.
Kudos to this brave teen for showing onstage that he is so much more than stuttering. Many, many performers have had issues with stuttering. The website of the Stuttering Foundation (stutteringhelp.org) has a list of “Famous People Who Stutter,” which lists many entertainment people. There is also a section of biographical articles on some famous people who stutter like Bruce Willis, Marc Anthony, Marilyn Monroe and Eric Roberts.
Juan Fernandez, Bronx, N.Y.
Keep kids off beams
Driving down the West Dodge Expressway on July 23, there were two beam walkers on the overpass at 150th Street and West Dodge Road. This overpass is under construction and ends in the middle of the roadway.
These two, who looked like upper elementary or middle schoolers, were on the beams above our heads as we drove below.
They might not yet have the sense to realize the danger, but contractors should make it virtually impossible for someone to be able to do this.
Bernie and Kay Clark, Omaha
