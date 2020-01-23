The writer is a retired World-Herald columnist now living in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Whenever Tom O’Connor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha called to pitch an idea, it was always interesting and newsworthy. He understands news and what makes a story.
One particular story, I’ll never forget.
Dr. Maurice Godfrey, a UNMC geneticist, had heard a loud noise outside his home one wintry morning, and put on his robe to investigate. The doorbell rang and a shaken 16-year-old junior at Millard North apologized, saying his car had slid on ice and knocked out the mailbox. He promised to replace it.
He and his firefighter father did so, and Godfrey was so impressed with the student’s honesty -- he could have just driven off -- that the geneticist later called the school and asked if the lad might be interested in a summer internship, filing things in Godfrey’s lab.
The student, Jason Cisler, figured it beat his job at a pizza place. But it turned into much more, sparking an interest in medicine. In 1996, he graduated magna cum laude in biology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. And with a strong letter of recommendation from Godfrey, he was accepted to medical school at UNMC.
That’s when O’Connor called me. I interviewed both men, and Jason said he’d been “clueless” about his future before Godfrey hired him at the lab.
Four years later, I wrote a second column when the student became Jason Cisler, M.D.. Now 45, married with children, Dr. Cisler is a gastroenterologist in Omaha.
Tom O’Connor, a pro’s pro who retired this week, pitched lots of stories about important matters at UNMC, but said that slice-of-life “mailbox story” was a favorite. Mine, too.
Oh, Dr. Godfrey once told me that his mailbox later was hit by cars four more times in the following decade. The other drivers all drove off.
