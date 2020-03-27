The writer, an attorney in Omaha, is a board member of Common Cause Nebraska and an organizer of Represent Us Omaha.
Earlier this month, Ohio postponed its primary due to the threat of the coronavirus. Louisiana has now moved its April primary into June. It is vital that the State of Nebraska take action to make sure that our voices are heard as it relates to who we are electing to Congress, the Legislature and the presidency.
Sometimes when challenged with adversity, changes to our system of government can be made that work to our long-term advantage. Vote-by-mail may not be a cure-all, but it would go a long way to improving our system of determining the will of the people. And at this time when our democracy is at risk, vote-by-mail could actually make our voting system healthier.
Under current circumstances, it may be harder for people to make it to the polls. Younger voters may not be inclined to vote because they could miss work at a time when unemployment is spiking. The handicapped, elderly and those with compromised immune systems may not want to put themselves into a position where they are exposed to others who may be carrying a virus. Some polling places in Nebraska are in community centers or senior centers, now closed to visitors due to the virus threat. Under current conditions, these are the last places you would want to direct a large number of the general public.
At a time when we are encouraged to practice social distancing, the worst-case scenario should not put us in positions where we have to stand in lines to vote or else choose not to exercise that right.
It is also possible that under current conditions it may become difficult to convince people to volunteer to work at polling places and help with the election process. These volunteers often are older and thus potentially more at risk. Costs of training poll workers would be reduced. Last-minute cancellations would not be as much of a problem, and we could lessen the number of polling places. Vote-by-mail would reduce the number of people who support our voting process and thus could save the state time and lead to a more effective system of voting.
In states that have adopted the vote-by-mail system, there is a significant increase in voter participation. The numbers vary, but in Oregon shortly after vote-by-mail was adopted, they had a 66% voter response. In Garden County, Nebraska, where vote-by-mail was recently allowed, voter participation went from 24% to 58%. Wherever this system is used, voter participation appears to go up.
In the short term, it would make sense to use a system by which all voters in the state would be notified that they have the option to vote by mail. In the long term, it would make sense that we start with vote by mail as the default. Of course it makes sense that voters have the option to drop off their ballots at an election office or in reasonably accessible drop boxes. In states that are using this system on a large scale, the drop-off option appears to be preferred to using the mail. It is also necessary to still have places to vote in person if voters choose that as their preferred option. Keeping the in-person option still gives voters a free method to vote.
There is a greater degree of ballot box access using vote-by-mail because the voter can vote at their leisure, they don’t have to get off work, they don’t have to find a ride on a specific day, and they can spend the time and really educate themselves on their vote. If, at some point, we used a ranked choice system along with vote by mail, we also could have some assurance that we didn’t waste our vote as our second choice would become our choice. This would address the issue that voters faced when Steyer, Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out before the Super Tuesday primaries even though many voters had already voted early.
By using paper ballots, the votes can be rechecked for accuracy, ballots can be verified with a signature or tracking code, and no one has to worry about getting to the polls before they close or standing in line.
Vote-by-mail could not only help us remain personally healthy during the current pandemic, but in the long term it is an opportunity to make our democracy healthy by being more cost-effective, making the vote more available and more efficient.
