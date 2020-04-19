DeBoer, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 10. Linehan, of the Elkhorn area, is a state senator representing District 39.
There is no doubt we are living in strange times right now. As always, Nebraskans are stepping up to meet the moment. That means finding new ways to do all sorts of things: visiting family by standing outside their windows, going to grocery stores with one-way aisles, doing work or school work from home.
And voting by mail.
Like many Nebraskans, we enjoy voting in person. There is something special about standing next to your neighbors in a voting booth and doing your civic duty, making your voice heard. For some people, voting from home isn’t quite the same. But these are unusual times. While the polls will still be open on May 12 for voting, we want to encourage every Nebraskan to vote by mail during this primary.
Voting by mail is a safe and easy way to vote. Many Nebraskans have been voting this way for years, and our secretary of state and election commissioners have experienced teams who are prepared for more mail ballots this time. A few weeks ago, the election commissioners sent every Nebraska voter a card to request a mail ballot in order to encourage and help Nebraskans vote by mail.
If you have your vote-by-mail request card, simply fill it out, put a stamp on it, and put it in the mailbox. If you have lost your card, you can also find and print one online. You don’t even need a stamp to request your ballot. You can simply scan or take a picture of the completed request form and send it to your election commission by email. If you can’t use either of these methods, call your election commission and they will help you request your ballot. The deadline for requesting a mail ballot is May 1.
After you request to vote by mail, watch your mailbox for your ballot. They are already being mailed, so you should get yours within a week. Don’t forget to sign your ballot when you have filled it out. Then put a stamp on it and mail it back a few days ahead so it arrives by May 12. And if you don’t want to send your ballot through the mail, you can always drop it off at a ballot dropbox. (The ballot should come with instructions, including a list of dropbox locations.)
While we are confident that Nebraska’s election commissioners and poll workers will work hard to keep polling places clean and safe for voting, their jobs become much easier if there are far fewer people in the polling locations. Poll workers, who are often older or part of populations vulnerable to COVID-19, will be safer with fewer people in polling locations. And since people need to stay home right now when they are sick, who knows whether you might develop a cold on primary Election Day? Requesting a mail ballot today prevents you from being unable to vote at the last minute because of something as simple as a cough.
Help us keep poll workers safe. Help us keep your family safe. Make your voice heard. In these unprecedented times, we ask you to please consider joining us and the many thousands of other Nebraskans who have already filled out their cards and requested a mail ballot.
