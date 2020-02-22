The writer is an attorney in Omaha.
State Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna has proposed a resolution that could potentially cause our Nebraska Constitution to be amended to require voter ID for anyone to cast their vote. This is the ninth time out of the last 10 years that this type of effort has been undertaken, the last eight having failed.
When one looks into the issue of fraudulent voting, you will be hard-pressed to find anyone in this state who has been convicted of casting a ballot while posing as someone else. A search for convictions for some type of voter fraud only appears to reveal two convictions that were for voting twice, not for voting while posing as someone else. This, according to the conservative-leaning Heritage Foundation.
The favorite line used by those who oppose voting ID is that “it is a solution looking for a problem.” The Brennan Center for Justice, a legal center based out of New York University, states that between 2004 and 2014 about 31 cases of voter fraud occurred out of the 1 billion votes cast. Such small odds are akin to those for getting struck by lightning.
The most troubling part of all of this is that in states that have adopted voter ID, about 10% to 11% of the population do not have the appropriate picture ID. More troubling is that the persons who fit into this category are the young, the elderly, minorities and the poor and homeless.
It appears that since the Supreme Court modified the Voting Rights Act in 2013, many states have adopted these voter ID laws. In those states, it appears that voter turnout has been reduced by 1% to 2%. That does not appear to be a lot, but many elections have been decided within this margin of error. If you look at those who may be disenfranchised by this type of legislation, it appears that this 1% to 2% may come from those who most need to have their voices heard.
In a letter he wrote to Benjamin Vaughn, Ben Franklin quoted an old legal maxim that “it is better 100 guilty Persons should escape than that one innocent person should suffer.” Using that advice plus the example from the Brennan Center, wouldn’t it be better that we not cut potentially millions of votes out of a billion cast to prevent 31 violations?
Civic Nebraska has stated that the Legislative Fiscal Office has estimated that the start-up cost for voter ID would be $2.9 million, with an annual cost around $750,000. This, to prevent an offense that no one can really document has ever occurred in Nebraska.
Sen. LeGrone was quoted in The World Herald as saying, “I think it’s an important issue that the people of Nebraska want the Legislature to take seriously.” I’m hopeful that our legislators take this matter seriously and realize that this is a tremendous waste of money and only acts to potentially make it more difficult for about 10% of the state to vote.
There are so many other ways to actually encourage people to vote and not limit the process. Adopt motor voter registration, allow same-day voter registration, and one of the approaches that’s easiest to monitor, and which would actually save the state money, would be vote by mail. All ballots would potentially have two ways to verify that you were the one casting the ballot: your signature, and the DNA you leave when you lick or handle the envelope. States that have adopted these methods and practices have increased voter turnout. Garden County, Nebraska, is even an example of this.
I would hope that the people of Nebraska and our legislators would want to expand voter participation rather than spend tax dollars unnecessarily and limit citizen’s access to the ballot. Here’s hoping our legislators make an intelligent decision.
