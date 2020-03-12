The writer is president and CEO of the Urban League of Nebraska.
The year a student transitions between middle school and high school — 8th grade — is described in education circles as a “make or break” year. That’s why the Urban League of Nebraska, in partnership with the Hewlett Foundation and the National Urban League, has launched the “Building Public Will” initiative at Monroe Middle and Benson High Schools.
We identified a 150 students, and we are providing support in their Freshmen Academy. The plan is to provide supplemental support and incentives to encourage students to improve their school attendance and academic achievement.
We’re firing up parents and local stakeholders to get involved and engaged with the students, and we’ve committed staff resources and focused our existing educational programs and assets, in partnership with the building administrators, on those students who are transitioning to high school.
The strategy is aligned with the Omaha school district’s “Strive for 95” program, which encourages students to attend 95% of the school days or miss fewer than 10 days during the school year. According to the research, this benchmark leads to an 85% graduation rate.
The Urban League has been working very closely with the Omaha school district and the Nebraska Department of Education on the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The tenets of ESSA include reducing chronic absenteeism and improving college readiness and career preparedness.
The Urban League’s contribution into the design of the Nebraska’s ESSA plan was to ensure that the concept of “equity” was woven into the fabric department’s strategic goals. Defined, “equity” means “all students have meaningful access to the educational resources they need at the right moment, at the right level and with the right intensity. Educational equity allows students to discover and explore their passions and make meaningful connections within the context of their postsecondary interests.”
The Urban League of Nebraska is a nonprofit, community-based agency that administers programs in education/youth development, employment/career services, and we are a traditional civil rights organization. We advocate for social justice-related issues and have been engaged in efforts to reform our juvenile justice system and educational institutions, as we endeavor to assist our youth and young adults reach their full potential.
In order to assist our corporate community meet its future demands for labor, we are preparing the next generation’s workforce by instilling in them the importance of attendance, punctuality and basic workplace etiquette. In order to grow our economy, we need to tap into the human capital within the underserved segments of our society and cultivate the local talent that is indigenous to our community.
In collaboration with our local school district, we are doing our part to prepare our students for success in school, work and life.
