The writer is chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Recently, you may have read the news that UNMC is embarking on an expansive building project and may have asked, “Didn’t we just complete the biggest public-private partnership in state history, the groundbreaking, transformative Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center?”
Yes, we did. And yes, we are now pursuing another truly remarkable public-private partnership that will not only transform health care education, research and health care, but also provide thousands of new high-paying, high-demand sustainable jobs in Nebraska.
So why don’t we rest on our laurels? Why don’t we coast a while, take our foot off the gas? Because Nebraskans don’t do that. Nebraskans believe in working hard until we break through, into the open field. Moreover, when we get into the open field, we sprint. That is where we find ourselves now.
We, at UNMC — along with our clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine — believe what we call the Nebraska Transformational Project, better known as the NExT project, is a truly once-in-a-generation opportunity. An opportunity for our state to catapult itself into national and international prominence. An opportunity to boost Nebraska’s economy, to further diversify our state into a “knowledge-based” economy, with steady, high-paying jobs that will affect all of the communities that we serve.
This is an opportunity to continue to transform the statewide quality and practice of health education and training, extend our reach in bioscience research and improve health care in our state, benefiting all Nebraskans. This is an opportunity to leverage our existing preparedness and disaster-response relationships with the federal government and our military. This is an opportunity to provide peace of mind to the loved ones of those serving, that if U.S. military members and others in service to our nation are infected with a contagious disease or other high-risk exposures in our state or across the globe, we will care for them in one of the world’s best facilities. The recent global spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has once more demonstrated the critical need for this type of partnership.
An economic impact study by the Tripp Umbach research group estimates we will make the investment back in multiples. The economic impact of this project will total more than $7 billion over the next decade. That means more than 33,000 construction-related jobs, and, very importantly, an estimated 8,700 permanent high-wage, high-impact jobs. This will increase state, local and city tax revenue by the hundreds of millions.
Nebraska’s most recent triumph, the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, gives us our blueprint for the future: the public-private partnerships that pull together our federal, state and local communities around what is clearly the public good.
In Nebraska, we’re blessed with a population, and its elected representatives, who know the power of rallying with our state university. We know that UNMC is a great bet — and a sound investment.
The med center is not going anywhere, and never will. We are Nebraska. We are dedicated to keeping our people healthy, expanding the education of critical health professions workforce, serving as a home-state point of pride on the national stage, and helping Nebraska’s economy continue to grow.
We are so very fortunate to have an unmatched philanthropic community. People who have done well now want to do great things. At the med center, we have seen this repeatedly: They will invest in a better tomorrow. Add to that a federal government that increasingly sees Nebraska as its national center for biomedical readiness — and has invested accordingly.
A partnership between the state, federal government and philanthropy makes this project attainable. It makes our next step a truly giant leap. We, the med center, the people of Nebraska, find ourselves at a turning point in mid-sprint: That place where, if you don’t take that next step forward, you’ll spend the rest of your life looking back.
Let’s take that step — together!
