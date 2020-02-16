The writer is chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln embarked upon a 25-year mission to become an “unparalleled” public research university in terms of access, opportunity, innovation and lifelong learning.
Like any major journey, our efforts begin with a few first steps.
Last spring, I asked four distinguished faculty to lead a team of faculty, staff, students and administrators to devise a five-year strategic plan progressing toward the vision of the N150 Commission, the group of more than 150 leaders assembled last year to chart the university’s future.
At our State of Our University Friday, we unveiled that five-year plan. With its theme of “every person and every interaction matters,” our N2025 Strategic Plan speaks clearly to our aspirations as Nebraska’s Big Ten, land-grant flagship university. It should resonate with every Nebraskan who believes in the university’s role in educating our citizens, building our economy and creating a better future.
The first of its six major aims deals with students. We will provide innovative learning experiences so that students become life-long learners and contributors to the workforce in Nebraska and the world. Nearly one in four of our first-time students are the first in their families to attend college — I know firsthand how challenging that can be. We will continue to provide opportunity to students whose life circumstances may make it difficult to complete a degree in a traditional amount of time, but we will make improvements that allow our graduates to begin their life’s work as soon as possible and at less expense. One key strategy will be intensified efforts to ensure nearly all first-year students return for their second year, a crucial step toward college completion.
Perhaps our most exciting goal is for each and every student to have direct experiential learning activities. That could mean a semester studying abroad, an apprenticeship or internship with a private company or hands-on research with one of our world-class faculty. Many students already participate in such activities, but beginning with the class of 2025, each will graduate with a documented portfolio of “experiential learning,” covering all of these areas.
Our second and third aims address our research culture. We plan to increase our research and creative activity, reduce disciplinary boundaries and focus more research toward the world’s challenges. We’ve seen phenomenal growth in our research expenditures — the $317 million spent last year was a university record — but we aim to reach $450 million. We will increase the number of inventions and other intellectual property produced by our scholars and scientists. And at least half of our research will be prioritized toward the “grand challenges” facing our society, such as food and water security, early childhood development and education and resilience to climate change, among other possibilities.
Our fourth aim is to broaden the university’s engagement with community, industry and global partners. I believe no other university in the country has greater impact on its state and community.
One key target is to obtain designation as a Carnegie Community Engagement Campus, where we will document the work we do in collaboration with the communities we serve.
Our fifth aim reaffirms our commitment to create a climate that prioritizes and expands inclusive excellence and diversity. If we are to succeed as an institution, we must reduce barriers, increase diversity and allow all students, faculty and staff to succeed.
Finally, we will prioritize participation and professional development for students, staff and faculty. We will never be an “unparalleled” university without our amazing people — and we need to provide them more opportunities to grow.
If we succeed, we will be well on our way toward realizing the future envisioned by the N150 Commission. Our students will confidently step into successful careers. Our research will have even greater global impact. And we will live our land-grant mission of engagement with the people of Nebraska.
We are poised for a huge future. Our N2025 plan is in place. Now, we begin the work to make it happen.
