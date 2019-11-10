Elliott is the founding director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts. Murphy is vice president of people and corporate communications for Hudl and a member of the Carson Center’s advisory council.
In industry after industry, new technology has transformed production, distribution and consumption.
It’s not slowing down — we live in a world that has intelligent machines, where we work alongside robots. It’s a world much different than it was even 10 years ago.
It calls for new and innovative approaches to education, especially for students preparing to enter the workforce and lead in the rapidly expanding entertainment, creative and technology industries.
With experience in helping to grow companies with colleagues and partners in multiple countries around the world, we are firsthand witnesses to the needs of industry. We understand the kinds of skills and the kinds of businesses needed to leverage Nebraska’s advantages and to be able to partner with other countries.
For example, we’ve witnessed cross-functional teams flounder because the team’s leaders were not capable of capturing or creating a tangible vision. Those with creative coding and design skills can actually make a working prototype and show, rather than tell, what a vision could be. That’s powerful. And it can transform a team’s (or a whole company’s) performance.
We, along with many others, are putting our expertise to work in guiding a new program that will prepare more of Nebraska’s young people to participate and thrive in the economy of the future.
The new, interdisciplinary Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln was launched in August with the full knowledge that we live in an age of transformation. We designed it in partnership with industry. And we continue to shape it in partnership with students, getting feedback from them all the time, in real time. Iterating and being agile and able to pivot when a better course of action is clear is exactly what’s necessary in the 21st century.
At the core of the curriculum is the development of knowledge and skills in speculative and iterative design, visual design, storytelling, code, systems and critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.
These skills are in high demand.
Students like those in the Carson Center, who are able to discern and exploit new technologies as they develop, are the kinds of students this new workforce needs. And we know what can happen when a university program sparks growth in a dynamic new workforce.
In the years since the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management was created on campus, a sports-and-technology niche has grown up in Lincoln. It’s easy to see how the Carson Center could soon be part of another locally grown network, that of innovative startups harnessing extended reality or the block chain.
Some Carson Center graduates may someday turn their unique educational experience into groundbreaking new products or even whole new businesses, adding to the growth of the Silicon Prairie.
The Carson Center is also adding to the workforce dynamics of the region through our commitment to networking and collaboration. The first of this month, we hosted an ethics and technology conference, which brought together representatives from disciplines across campus. Days prior to that, we hosted the Inside Outside Innovation Summit, with 350 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders from the community and from across the country.
With an advisory council membership representing multiple countries and experience driving innovation for the most creative brands in the world — and shaping new ones — the Carson Center is already demonstrating the potential to serve as a new lightning rod for international innovators who want to connect and engage with Nebraska.
We say all this not to pound our chests but to invite businesses and organizations in. We live in a transforming world, where exposure to a diversity of ideas no longer represents an added value but a necessity.
Let’s collaborate and create. Let’s iterate and innovate. Let’s participate in the shaping of this age of transformation and generate a growing Nebraska workforce for the new economy.
