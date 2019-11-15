The writer, of Kearney, is the O.K. Bouwsma professor of philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Universities have always been in the business of creating human beings by outfitting students with the arts and sciences for not only making a living but also developing the character necessary for an examined life worth living.
However, creating a university takes more than state legislators passing a bill, throwing up buildings, hanging out signs, developing a brand with a jazzy website and tempting potential students with food courts, climbing walls, state-of-the-art exercise centers, Starbucks and rah-rah rallies.
The university is composed of a soul and a body. An interior life and an external living. The arts and the sciences. The goods and the services.
The university was founded by the Catholic Church in the 12th century, when man was lodged between the angels and the animals.
The taproot of the university is found in Aristotle’s “Metaphysics”: “All men by nature desire to know. … The animals other than man live by appearances and memories, and have little of connected experience; but the human race lives by art and reasoning.”
Socrates, in his “Apology,” drives this point home when he asks Callias, a wealthy man seeking a good education for his sons, “If your sons were foals or calves we could find and engage a supervisor who would make them excel in their proper qualities, some horse breeder or farmer. Now since they are men … who is an expert in human excellence?”
Man is not an animal.
There is an art to being human and reasoning toward a greater and final good beyond this world. This is why slaves were forbidden by law to read and were trained by the whip to move like animals.
Man has two eyes.
He has an informative eye, which looks out on the world of chronological events streaming right before him. This is the quantitative eye, the scientific eye, which measures everything by size, shape, color, speed and quantity. This is the eye of information, of the collection of sense data, classification, understanding and manipulation, the eye used for job training.
The second eye is the formative eye, the qualitative eye, the eye of the soul looking deep down into human virtue and vice. This is the eye of memory and self-examination, anchored by conscience and the moral judgment necessary to distinguish between virtue and vice, good and evil, smoke and mirrors. The liberal eye is necessary for the formation of character. Attached to free will, it is essential for the greater good and the art of being a virtuous human being.
The mind is meant to come to a point.
The liberal arts necessary for the qualitative, internal eye of moral judgment have been gutted at some state universities for school to work training. At my university in the current general studies program — a shadow of a liberal arts education — a student can graduate without taking history, literature, poetry, logic, ethics, economics, philosophy or even reading a book which is not a textbook.
Students are not challenged by soulless general studies programs which are a repetition of high school courses.
Reflect upon Frederick Douglass, who escaped from slavery in Maryland and then woke to his own soul through literature:
“The more I read, the more I was led to abhor and detest my enslavers. … I would at times feel that learning to read had been a curse rather than a blessing. It had given me a view of my own wretched condition, without a remedy. It opened my eyes to the horrible pit, but to no ladder upon which to get out. In a moment of agony, I envied my fellow-slaves for their stupidity. … The silver trumpet of freedom had roused my soul to eternal wakefulness.”
Would that state universities would free our children awakening their souls through “arts and reasoning,” before they become wage slaves.
And so it goes.
