The writer, Ph.D., is a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He also is associate dean of academic affairs and director of postdoctoral education and research. This essay expresses only his personal viewpoint.
The coronavirus outbreak in less than a few months has shuttered the entire world and shown how fragile humanity is against the sudden onset of a pandemic or would be against a slowly brewing storm of climate change, which hasn’t yet caught the imagination of many. Humanity, reeling under the pandemic, needs help from everyone and anywhere to save itself. Science, an exclusively human endeavor, and empathy, a predominantly human characteristic, together can deliver us from this existential crisis if applied with grit.
This pandemic did not come out of the blue. It was on the horizon, as scientists informed us and informed leaders warned us. President Barack Obama called for preparedness for an outbreak that we are facing today following the West Africa Ebola epidemic in 2014, when the U.S. led from the front and saved lives here and abroad. Our swift actions then were based on scientific information, executed by brave and committed physicians and nurses, and coordinated by our career bureaucrats and a highly professional army.
Against the call for an isolationist approach, borne out of self-serving fear, the U.S., trusting its scientists, physicians and health care workers, evacuated two missionaries — who would have certainly perished to Ebola virus infection if left in West Africa — to the biocontainment facility at Emory University, where they recovered. Our own medical center here in Omaha, one of the few biocontainment facilities in the nation, successfully treated evacuated Ebola patients and currently is on the forefront of our battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Kent Brantly, one of the missionaries evacuated, said during the White House ceremony to recognize the Ebola workers, “At this time perhaps more than any other, we feel the impact of our position as citizens of not only the United States of America but as citizens of the world. We must strive together for the good of all mankind to put an end to this disease. In times of world-changing tragedy we have often recognized the office of the president of the United States of America is not only the leader of this our country but is an international leader representing the best interests of all as global citizens.”
True. We are all in this crisis together. At no other time in recent history, perhaps except for World War II, is the leadership of the U.S., the richest country in the world with the best scientific minds and institutions, more needed to ensure cooperation of nations to defeat this invisible enemy with the seriousness required by the crisis. Indeed, barring few countries like South Korea and Singapore, most were abominably slow to respond to the outbreak, including ours. But this is not the time for finger-pointing and retributions. We have to exploit our strengths and not our weaknesses.
Yes, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, was less than forthcoming about information on the breadth and depth of the coronavirus infection, an expected casualty in an undemocratic society, but it must be applauded for quickly sequencing the virus genome and sharing it worldwide, which gave us the leg up in the race for a vaccine — the most viable option in our toolkit to bring the world to normalcy.
Yes, the World Head Organization can be faulted for being less exacting in getting information from China and for delayed declaration of the pandemic, but it must be recognized as the indispensable hub for coordinating activities across international borders to stave the current and entrenched health scourges. The U.S. is by far the largest contributor to WHO’s budget, followed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A withdrawal of the U.S. support of WHO will significantly compromise collection and sharing of data from different parts of the world that are critically needed for scientific strategies to mitigate the coronavirus infection.
When your house is on fire, the discussion is never how the fire started but what can be done to douse it as quickly as possible, even if it is needed to fetch water from your neighbor with whom you may not see eye to eye or have no relationship at all. The house matters first, and those trapped in the house matter most. There will always be a time to sort out disagreements.
