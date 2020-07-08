The writer, of Omaha, is chief executive officer of the Platte Institute, a public policy think tank.
The COVID-19 crisis has bombarded Nebraskans with information, often rapidly changing information, on matters impacting our well-being.
On the economic front, Nebraskans learned in the course of a month that the state featured both its highest unemployment rate in recorded history, and the lowest rate in the country.
Nebraska’s unemployment fell from 8.7% in April to 5.2% in May. While this progress is noteworthy and can be attributed to avoiding a total lockdown, it is still among the highest jobless rates the state has experienced, and is not yet cause for a victory lap.
Workers in nearly all industries lost jobs, while Nebraska’s leisure and hospitality workforce is 28% smaller than a year ago.
And just as there is no guarantee against a resurgence of COVID-19, there is no reason to assume the economic recovery in Nebraska will materialize as suddenly as the recession itself.
The COVID-19 recession accelerated the permanent loss of some jobs and businesses that may have been replaced gradually under normal circumstances. Now, more Nebraskans will need new and safe opportunities in a changed economy.
The Nebraska Legislature will soon return to complete its 2020 session, which was suspended due to the pandemic. As the emergency began, the state took some commendable financial and regulatory action.
Emergency appropriations were made in a transparent manner and an outside auditor was hired to track the use of federal relief funds. Health care practitioners from other states were provided temporary licensing recognition, and restaurants were granted more flexibility to redesign their businesses around social distancing. The governor has also set aside some of the federal funds received in the CARES Act relief plan in the event Washington allows states to replenish their general revenues.
In the final 17 days of session, state leaders should approach the economic recovery with this same prudence.
The Legislature should avoid new spending not related to COVID-19 and instead restore the cash reserve and unemployment trust funds. Lawmakers must take action now to guard Nebraskans against future tax increases that would hinder a continued recovery.
Temporary tax provisions in the CARES Act are likely to be the first target of debate.
Federal changes include allowing more individuals to claim limited charitable tax deductions and permitting businesses to deduct more of their operating losses from previous years to help increase cash flow.
Under current Nebraska law, these policies became part of the state’s income tax code automatically. However, some lawmakers are considering decoupling Nebraska from the CARES Act tax policies, which would trigger $250 million in income tax increases on major employers, small businesses and agricultural operations that are currently seeking relief.
Some state senators are concerned that the loss of these state revenues will mean the end for property tax legislation this year. Rather than decoupling, this is a good reason to call on federal leaders to allow greater financial flexibility with CARES Act funds. While property tax reform is essential in the long term, it would be wrong to pit that policy goal against the economic recovery.
With more than 40,000 employers in Nebraska participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, plenty of businesses acutely impacted by property taxes are also concerned about surviving this recession.
Decoupling from the CARES Act tax provisions will add more taxes and compliance costs onto these already hard-hit employers. If more businesses close or can’t reopen to the same extent, more jobs will be permanently eliminated in Nebraska, hindering the recovery and further dashing hopes of sustainable property tax reform.
COVID-19 came only one year after Nebraska’s historic blizzards and floods, which caused the state to post the country’s lowest economic growth in 2019. Nebraskans have shown great resilience through these challenging years and are already making plans to recover with assistance provided by the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act. Lawmakers should avoid adding yet another change that could derail those plans and create more hardships for our state.
