The writer is manager of the sex trafficking project of the Women’s Fund of Omaha.
Earlier this summer, we invited elected officials, community partners and survivor leaders to join us in taking a stand against sex trafficking in our community. At a press conference, we made a commitment to work together to stop trafficking. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from elected officials across the political spectrum and levels of government.
During the College World Series, volunteers distributed materials, including T-shirts and informational palm cards, to raise awareness about the signs of sex trafficking. Information included the indicators that someone may be trafficked as well as how to report suspected incidents. Posters hung in local malls and public restrooms. The graphic of an eyeball staring back at people with the campaign message, “Not On My Watch” was boldly displayed.
This is both an anthem and a warning — sex trafficking will no longer be tolerated in our community. And while major crowds of the College World Series have returned home, sex trafficking will unfortunately continue.
Every month, 900 individuals are advertised for sex in Nebraska, and the majority of those ads contain indicators that those individuals are being trafficked. The different forms of victimization and health consequences experienced by women involved in the commercial sex trade have been well-documented and researched. Participation in this industry is often fueled by circumstance and the need for survival, including insufficient economic opportunities, previous physical and sexual violence and unstable support systems as a child. According to the Beazley Institute, 92 percent of individuals trafficked have experienced some form of physical violence.
The most responsible thing we can do — toward our shared goal of stopping trafficking across our state — is to avoid treating individuals who are being commercially sexually exploited like criminals.
Survivors are our best resource to find and prosecute traffickers, and when they are treated like criminals, cooperation with law enforcement will be very difficult. Research has consistently illustrated that survivors of trafficking rarely self-identify, due to the nature of the victimization. Sex trafficking represents a complex interplay of sex, money, drugs and coercive threats designed to instill fear in trafficked individuals, making it difficult to escape or leave. Survivors tell us that the fear of being harmed, or of their traffickers harming their loved ones, makes it difficult to leave.
Identifying trafficking is often a long-term process that involves building a trusting relationship with those we are attempting to protect. Arresting or threatening arrest of commercially sexually exploited individuals, in an attempt to identify whether trafficking is present, is counterproductive to this goal.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said it best when he previously wrote in The World-Herald, “prosecuting human trafficking cases by treating victims as criminal defendants in order to leverage them into forced cooperation against their traffickers is ineffective and misunderstands the coercive nature of the victimization that occurs in human trafficking.”
Moving forward, the Women’s Fund will continue to focus on supporting survivors of sex trafficking and providing a pathway for them to rebuild their lives free from violence. We are dedicated to working with providers to build a system of community resources, including significant investments in housing, mental health treatment, peer support, case advocacy and economic opportunities to support sex trafficking survivors.
Because of all that we now know about trafficking, the victimization endured in the commercial sex trade, and through listening to the brave voices of survivors who continue to speak out, the old model of criminalizing victims must be retired. Let’s turn our focus on holding traffickers and sex buyers who inflict violence accountable. Now is the time to recognize victims and support them. For those who are really ready to end sex trafficking in our communities, we invite them to join us in proclaiming: “Not On My Watch.”
