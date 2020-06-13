The writer is a social studies teacher at Omaha North High School.
When I was a little girl, I would put on my grandfather’s shiny police badge and walk around our house helping my stuffed animals. The badge represented the good in our world.
That badge gave me dozens of de facto uncles during summer BBQs; it was a comfort when my family reported me being sexually assaulted by my babysitter’s son. That badge reflected protection and service.
Now, I am a teacher at Omaha North. One of the myriad things I learned from my students of color this year was they had no schema supporting their trust of police officers. They fear the police. Even those who have no experience with them.
For the students and families I serve, are they given opportunities to build those relationships? Does that badge represent protection? Service? (Hint: No.)
I was grateful for Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s words after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. However, upon reflection, his statement seemed to fall short.
I — we — need to know: What exactly are we doing to protect our citizens here?
- Do Omaha police always wear their body cams?
- Are they trained in de-escalation? How often? By whom?
- The accreditation OPD just completed — what was that? What was the focus? How did it help? What changes are being made? Are there 5-, 10-year goals?
- How do we recruit and keep officers of color so our entire community is represented in our police department?
- How is implicit bias addressed?
- And how are we, the people, kept abreast of this knowledge? The OPD website is sorely lacking in timely, relevant information.
I learned compassion — to stop and truly listen — from two of the finest officers I know: my grandfathers. They emphasized our family expectations were to treat others — anyone — the way we want to be treated … and then better.
I personally know officers who are great people, but I also know we have all watched bystander cops in myriad videos not acting to save our brothers and sisters from unjust, corrupt and oppressive policing.
I know, I know: We’re better than this. But, unfortunately, I need verification. I can no longer in good faith just trust in “the good cops” we do have.
Actions of the department as a whole speak louder than individual words — and I am praying and working with the belief that the badge is not so tarnished it can’t be renewed.
