Loker is a doctor of plant health teaching assistant at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Francis is a professor of agronomy and horticulture at UNL.
COVID-19 will undoubtedly change the face of higher education. Most colleges have switched to online classes for spring and summer semesters, with many students returning home to deal with Internet access, possible financial insecurity and, often, family responsibilities. The Washington Post reports that dozens of colleges and universities are dropping standardized testing requirements for fall 2021 applicants, and perhaps indefinitely. A recent national survey showed that one in five graduating high school seniors say it is likely they will not attend a four-year college as planned, due to COVID-19.
Current students have also been adversely affected, with two-thirds of college students in a recent survey reporting that the quality of online classes is worse than in-person instruction. Add the financial impacts of COVID-19 on students’ jobs and families, and the future becomes even more uncertain.
You probably know a student who is navigating this unpredictable territory, making decisions about whether to start or continue further education during a very confusing time. What are some key questions they should consider?
As we all deal with the daily impacts of the pandemic, it is advisable to take a holistic and long-term view as we consider education plans. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2015, those with only a high school diploma were twice as likely to be unemployed compared to college graduates. On average, high school graduates had $17,500 less in disposable income annually and earned $1 million less over their careers than those with a four-year college degree. Job security and lifetime earnings suggest that enrolling in college is a logical decision.
Assuming that these data convince us that college is a valuable investment, what qualities should you look for in a potential degree program? This question again leads us to consider the big picture.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the benefits and consequences of globalization, especially related to travel and food systems. A new coronavirus and its wide effects in Nebraska and on the global community compel us to deal with a new challenge. The critical health situation and how we cope today may provide insight on how to deal with future complex problems. We are learning how education can help us ask the right questions. Systems thinking emphasizes the importance of looking at the component parts of any complicated situation, discovering how they are all connected, and then searching for solutions.
For example, the coronavirus travels with people as they move across towns, states and countries. Many of us are staying home when possible because we understand our interconnectedness and the role that physical closeness plays in transmitting the virus. Systems thinking in higher education gives students the skills to recognize these connections and appreciate lessons from science and experience in addressing serious problems.
So: Will your choice of a college offer ways to acquire these life skills and the capacity to deal with complexity?
We are learning from this COVID-19 experience why it is essential to integrate expertise from public health experts, virologists, economists, grassroots community activists, farmers and retailers to keep our food system safe. We are using systems thinking across disciplines to better understand the virus and address many facets of its causes and impacts.
So: Will your choice of a study program give you the breadth of understanding to help solve the next difficult problem?
No single department or major can possibly address all parts of complex challenges. For example, University of Nebraska campuses offer a wide range of opportunities to learn. While most are narrowly focused within traditional specialties, the university system has several broad-based institutes, an Innovation Campus and Big Ideas Initiative.
We urge new and continuing students to search out opportunities to study integrated approaches to address future challenges, especially those related to food systems.
