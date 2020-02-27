The writer, Ph.D., is a longtime instructor in history at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and at Metropolitan Community College.
From the fall of 1918 through the fall of 1919, a very lethal form of influenza raged across the globe as World War I ended. The strain of the flu was later identified as H1 N5 and killed an estimated 50 million to 100 million people globally, and at least 675,000 people in the U.S. alone.
Death tolls for American cities like Philadelphia reached as high as 759 in one day and 851 in New York. Omaha saw 974 deaths between Oct. 5 and Dec. 31.
There was no vaccine for this influenza in 1918, and it was not until 1933 that a vaccine was discovered. The flu was extremely lethal because it could change over to pneumonia in hours and cause cyanosis, giving bodies a blue-black cast. Unlike the typical flu that often hits elderly patients, children and people with health problems, this strain was most deadly to healthy people 20-40 years of age.
In layman’s terms, the healthy immune systems of young people overresponded to the virus in what doctors call a “cytokine storm” and then shut down. Young healthy soldiers who served in WWI were primarily responsible for spreading the flu as they returned to their home countries. Because the world was at war, the actual reporting of flu cases was not accurate from combatant countries since they wanted their enemies to think they had the flu under control. Since Spain was not a combatant and accurately reported the flu — even reporting that their King Alfonso XIII had the flu and recovered from it — it was called the Spanish influenza or Spanish flu.
In Omaha, Health Commissioner Dr. Ernest T. Manning recommended that authorities close the schools, but they soon found that kids were gathering at movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice skating rinks. Then they recommended that amusement and entertainment venues close, and on the weekends many churches suspended their services. Due to wartime travel restrictions and flu, the Nebraska Cornhuskers canceled their games with Syracuse, Missouri and West Virginia in 1918 — we were approaching Armageddon. Because of the flu’s effect on the economy, people on Wall Street restricted the hours of the New York Stock Exchange to half days at the flu’s peak.
The lessons the 1918 Spanish flu can teach us in our dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID19 is that the rapid spread of the flu was due to the fact that public health was not the number one priority; the war effort was. There were successes through quarantining, although it was not used consistently enough. Efforts to contain the flu meant people who were sick should not go to work and stay home. Defense industries wanted to keep up production and often scheduled workers to work more than one shift even when their workers didn’t feel well. People on the homefront were encouraged to gather for Liberty Loan bond drives and coughed on each other at patriotic rallies and in parades.
Today with the corona virus we face the possibility of the virus being spread in the U.S. not through wartime rallies but as Americans attend rallies for their political candidates in the 2020 election. Wartime rumors of German agents spreading the virus was the “fake” news of the day in newspapers and by word of mouth in 1918. Today, medical misinformation and conspiracy theories about people deliberately spreading the coronavirus can spread at a lightning pace through social media, causing hysteria and even attacks on individuals or groups.
We need a plan for our country, for Nebraska and for Omaha to help steer us through difficult times. We are lucky to have the University of Nebraska Medical Center in our midst with its experience and expertise.
