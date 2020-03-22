The writer, of North Platte, represents District 42 in the Nebraska Legislature. He is chairman of the Education Committee and is a member of the Revenue Committee.
The time has come to inject truth back into the public debate on the property tax effort of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee.
There are compelling reasons behind why long-term property tax relief must be tied to public school funding. Two provisions in our State Constitution play a part. The one major funding dictate given to the Legislature is that of public education. The provision states, “The Legislature shall provide for the free instruction in the common schools of this state.” But the state’s reliance on property taxes as the first source of funding runs headlong into the Constitution’s prohibition that “the state shall be prohibited from levying a property tax for state purposes.” The Nebraska Supreme Court has not directly been asked to decide this specific issue, leaving the state free to fund the majority of the cost of public education with property taxes in the guise of local control.
To avoid increasing state funding to public schools, past governors and legislatures have manipulated the school funding formula to put the burden of funding on the property taxpayer and away from the state’s sales and income taxes. As a result, Nebraskans have very high property taxes; on average, 60% of your real estate taxes go to fund public schools.
The opponents of property tax relief, as one would suspect, are composed mainly of those who are members of the public school establishment. Contrary to their claims, the Revenue Committee’s property tax proposal is not geared to cut school spending from previous levels. Its focus is to: Stabilize funding sources. Create an atmosphere of fairness by which, at a minimum, 15% of every child’s education is funded by the state through foundation aid. Achieve less reliance on property taxes by decreasing property valuations for public school purposes by 13% to 20%. Create a mechanism to never again allow a rapid shift to property taxes due to abnormal increases in property valuations. And, lastly, create a mandate that funding of our public schools shall be the top priority of the state.
To assure long-term property tax relief, the Revenue Committee’s proposal does attempt to align the growth curve of school spending closer to the reality of the state’s economy. It adjusts the basic allowable growth rate to a number that more closely reflect taxpayers’ ability to pay. It eliminates the averaging adjustment, a spending escalator that favors a small segment of 19 school districts over the other 225. It is a remnant of a past political ploy to garner legislators’ votes. It is just plain bad policy.
The reasons behind the establishments’ opposition to the proposal are simply based on who controls the funding. They do not want to lose any of their taxing authority due to reduced valuations and limited tax-asking provisions in the legislation. When it comes to property taxes, they know that the taxpayer either pays or loses their home. Administrators don’t have the same power over the senators and governors, who control state funding. Administrators at districts receiving equalization aid don’t want to share any available state tax dollars with children in non-equalized districts that will receive foundation aid. They disagree that the state should become a financial stakeholder along with property taxpayers and parents in every child’s education.
Nebraskans can be proud of their top 20 national ranking when it comes to supporting public schools. We in the Legislature have a duty to periodically examine and, if necessary, do a reset on how we fund schools. In doing so, we need to look at specific examples, such as the salary contract of the superintendent of Columbus Public Schools, who happened to pen a March 14 Midland Voices that was critical of the property tax effort. This year his pay and benefits increased $15,758 (5.5%) from $286,045 to $301,803; we must ask — is that an indicator of an underfunded school district?
The biggest drag on Nebraska’s economic growth is burdensome property taxes. It’s been 30 years since school funding has been reset. Urgency has been added with the present economic upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting property tax dollars back into the pockets of families and small businesses is by far the best and quickest way to boost local economies.
