The writer, of the Elkhorn area, represents District 39 in the Nebraska Legislature. She is chairwoman of the Revenue Committee and a member of the Education Committee.
For the last several years, the Legislature, along with Gov. Ricketts, has worked to lower property taxes. We have been able to because we kept spending growth at or below 3%, even though average annual revenues increase by 4.5%. We have done so even though the state is constitutionally prohibited from collecting property taxes. Property taxes are collected and spent by local governments. Unfortunately, our attempts to lower property taxes are continually eviscerated by local governments’ increases in property taxes.
Between 2008 and 2018, valuations increased over 80% statewide, yet local taxing entities did not lower their levies proportionately. As a result, property taxes rose 53% while household incomes only rose 18%.
Over those same 10 years, the state appropriated $2 billion in property tax relief, but property taxes increased by $2.4 billion. Clearly, to be effective, any effort to reduce property taxes must include limits on local increases.
Nebraska’s first school funding formula was funded in 1990. The name of the act, Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act (TEEOSA), speaks to the goal of the Legislature at the time as well as today. However, few believe today that property taxes for school funding are equitable. Surely, every child in Nebraska deserves an equitable amount of state funding. Unfortunately, that is not the case.
Some 166 schools, representing 35% of the public students, receive very little state aid, while other schools receive 50% to 80% of their total resources from the state. Students who option out of one public school district to another receive $10,000 in state aid, while if they remained in their home district, they will only receive a small percentage of that amount. Most agree we need a fix. But some question the state’s commitment to education. They should not.
Since fiscal year 1990-91, TEEOSA aid has increased by an average of 4.14% annually. It has been fully funded every year and today provides $1.052 billion in state funding for our public schools. Even during the great recession of 2009, state school funding significantly increased.
The state also provides $231 million in special education funding. A full 26% of the state’s general revenues go to K-12 public education. In addition, the Legislature appropriates funds to both the property tax credit fund and the homestead exemption program, of which $115 million and $54 million respectively goes to public schools.
To address high property taxes and hold schools harmless, the majority of the Legislature supports increasing K-12 state funding by $520 million over the next three years, while at the same time reducing property valuations for schools only on residential, commercial and agricultural land, which would result in lower property taxes for all. However, unlike past efforts to lower property taxes, which have not worked, the proposal includes small reductions in spending growth.
These small adjustments would still keep Nebraska’s per-student spending far above most of the surrounding states.
Nebraskans support a strong public education system and are fiscally conservative. We are capable of strong support for our schools and at the same time being good stewards of our taxpayers’ dollars. It is the Nebraska way.
