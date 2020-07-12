The writer, Ph.D., is assistant dean and the director of the Teaching and Learning Center for the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Colleges and universities can successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by infusing both their admissions operations and their online learning systems with principles of thoughtful communication.
As classes move online, learning environments must be adapted in a manner that fosters student engagement and success. Without efforts to maintain personal connections, universities risk losing who they are as active and human-centered communities of learning and discussion.
Simultaneously, it is critical that academic institutions customize the application experience at every stage of its cycle, including through personalized electronic, digital and print enrollment campaigns as well as immediate and sensitive responses to student inquiries. This creates a stronger bond between applicants and schools, while focusing institutions on the efforts that will most likely boost enrollment in times of crisis and more normal times alike.
Many instructors are experiencing growing pains with the move toward virtual classrooms. However, they are also finding that they were more prepared for this transition than they realized. They simply needed help navigating the transition and converting their natural in-person behavior to the online environment.
For example, even though one faculty member at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had taught for 35 years and was five weeks away from retirement when the pandemic hit, he was paired with an instructional designer and they completely reimagined his teaching methods, incorporating videos and an organized course site with planned interactions. Another longtime UNL faculty member recognized that the online course site she had been using in her in-person instruction provided a well-developed framework for remote learning, maintaining teaching continuity and personal relationships with students.
Students are facing an entirely different set of challenges. They seek the complete college experience, which goes far beyond the classroom. They expect to explore career opportunities, join campus clubs and immerse themselves in social life. Building an optimal online learning environment will not replace all that they are lacking due to the pandemic. Yet students will also recognize that the virtual world gives them more flexibility to pursue a job or internship, participate in extracurriculars and take classes that previously might have conflicted with each other from a scheduling perspective.
In a remote learning environment, students need to feel engaged with the content of their courses, their instructors, and their peers. That can be partially achieved by personalizing communication — for instance, by having professors send messages of affirmation to students who perform well on assignments, a simple gesture that lets them know they are part a community that cares about them. It can also be accomplished by mixing the synchronous and asynchronous platforms and by leveraging tools that give students voice and allow them opportunities to interact.
The same principles of communication apply to admissions professionals, who can connect with and recruit prospective students more effectively with outreach that is timely, relevant, personalized and delivered through multiple channels.
Many schools have not taken this lesson to heart. Liaison International recently conducted a study involving the submission of inquiry forms to 471 business schools and an analysis of those schools’ responsiveness to the inquiries for information about their programs. Among other findings, the study revealed that fewer than 3% of business programs provided an immediate response with a personalized webpage, 43% responded to online inquiry forms within one hour, and only 2% used three channels of communication over the course of these interactions.
In other words, business programs largely fail to meet basic standards of conducting business when it comes to their communication with potential applicants. As institutions face the threat of declining enrollment due to the coronavirus crisis, these lapses in communication could prove costlier than ever.
From instruction to admissions, the schools which prioritize maintaining human connections with their students and applicants will come out stronger on the other side of the storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.