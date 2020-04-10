The writer, a Nebraska lawyer, is legal director of the ACLU of Nebraska.
When a state takes a person into custody, it assumes a constitutional duty to afford “humane” conditions of confinement. The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear: This includes a duty to protect those who are incarcerated from unreasonable risk presented by infectious diseases.
Recently, governors and other executive officials across the country — including U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr — have taken emergency action to prevent a catastrophic spread of COVID-19 through prison facilities. These leaders have used clemency, parole and their emergency authority to reduce prison populations.
All of these officials value public safety. They also recognize the threat this virus presents to people who are in such close quarters, including prison staff, and have exercised their authority responsibly.
The ACLU of Nebraska, and other Nebraska leaders, have called on Gov. Ricketts to show the same leadership exhibited by his peers and the U.S. attorney general through a targeted release of incarcerated Nebraskans who are near parole eligibility or who are most vulnerable to the virus due to age or health condition.
Similarly, the Board of Parole can play an important role by releasing people who are already eligible for parole and by taking a common-sense approach to technical parole violations until the risk subsides.
The need is urgent. Incarcerated Nebraskans are reporting over 50 people crammed in a space designed for 16. Nebraska’s correctional facilities, at collectively almost 160% of design capacity, are the second most overcrowded in the United States, a situation that makes it impossible to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Under state law, the governor must declare an overcrowding emergency on July 1 if the prison population is not reduced.
Now add COVID-19. Recent events demonstrate the risk in Nebraska’s criminal justice arena is growing. A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive, as did a Saunders County corrections officer, a Douglas County prosecutor and two staff members at the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Kearney. It is tragically likely that at the time this is printed, that list will already be outdated.
Continued inaction needlessly threatens people who are in custody, front-line corrections staff, health care workers and their families. Ultimately, failure to address COVID-19’s impact on our overcrowded prison system threatens all of us.
This emergency demands immediate and comprehensive risk mitigation. It requires more than standard flu season precautions. Current education and hygiene measures are not enough.
Addressing inhumane conditions of overcrowding must be part of the solution, as it has been in so many other states. Despite the perilous combination of overcrowding and COVID-19, Nebraska’s leaders have so far been hesitant to take action consistent with leaders in Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Utah, among others. This hesitancy overlooks the state’s constitutional obligations and the common-sense feasibility of the solution.
In accordance with Legislative Bill 598, passed into law by the Legislature’s 2015 unanimous vote, the governor should declare a “correctional system overcrowding emergency,” authorizing the Board of Parole to allow release of the several hundred people who are already parole eligible. Following the law’s framework, the board may release an eligible person unless the board finds the person will not “conform to the conditions of parole” or there is a “very substantial risk” the offender will commit a violent act against a person.
About 40% of the people in the Department of Correctional Services’ custody are there for a nonviolent offense. They can be given an ankle monitor, drug-tested and safely supervised in the community while completing programming currently unavailable in prison.
As Nebraska battles this pandemic, every effort should be made to save lives, including the lives of our fellow Nebraskans who are incarcerated. The Constitution does not allow otherwise.
