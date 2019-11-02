The writer, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Because of the Legislature’s failure to provide Nebraskans with meaningful and substantial property tax relief, a group called TRUE Nebraskans is promoting a constitutional amendment to require the state to reimburse taxpayers in an amount equal to 35% of their property taxes levied and paid on real estate. Volunteers are collecting signatures to require this “35% solution” to be placed on the November 2020 general election ballot.
Nebraskans pay roughly 70% more in property taxes than all of our state, local and motor vehicle sales taxes combined, and roughly 50% more than corporate and individual income taxes combined. Why? It’s because we rely far too heavily on our property taxpayers to fund local government. For example, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, Nebraska is nearly last in the nation in the percentage of K-12 funding derived from the state and in actual dollars per student that come from the state.
Why do we rely so heavily on property taxes? Because in Lincoln, it’s much easier to pass the burden of funding local government, in particular K-12 education, on to property taxpayers. In the Legislature, it’s too easy for us to mandate numerous aspects of K-12 education knowing that we don’t have to figure out how to pay for it. Instead, politicians in Lincoln can continue to tout that they’ve adopted a balanced state budget without raising taxes at the state level, knowing the property taxpayers will be forced to pick up most of the tab for the ever-increasing costs of local government. And that’s just plain wrong.
There have been recent legislative efforts to provide Nebraskans with meaningful and substantial property tax relief. Those that made it to the floor this past session, such as Sen. Lou Ann Linehan’s Legislative Bill 289 and my amended LB 183, struggled under the weight of outside political pressure and fell short of the 33 votes necessary to pass.
The difficulty encountered by these proposals sends a deafening message. That message is Nebraskans desperate for property tax relief may need to take matters into their own hands. And the 35% proposal is one way Nebraskans may be able to force the issue.
As the 35% proposal gains traction, its opponents have gone on the offensive. Some naysayers have even suggested its passage could lead to a property tax increase. But that is unlikely, as it would be the height of arrogance for elected officials to address Nebraskans’ demand for property tax relief with policies that would yield a property tax increase. Others suggest it will lead to a tax increase, as revenue would be needed to fund this program. But such a position demonstrates an ignorance of the meaning of, and the need for, revenue neutral tax reform. Others simply ask, “How are you gonna pay for it?” I submit the real question should be, “How are hard-working Nebraskans gonna pay their property tax bills?”
Don’t be distracted by the opponents’ rhetoric. The 35% solution can be implemented in a reasonable manner. It may require the closure of many tax loopholes for special interests. But it can be funded. And it can be paid for without jeopardizing the important services state government provides.
It is politically expedient for elected officials in Nebraska to at least give lip service to the issue and tout the need for property tax relief. Unfortunately, the politically safe approach has been to rail about property taxes but settle for the status quo or perhaps for an incremental approach that would be perceived by most struggling Nebraskans as meaningless. The 35% ballot proposal has the potential to force elected leaders to come to the table and deliver meaningful relief.
We will continue to work toward a legislative solution to the property tax crisis in Nebraska. But with an issue of this magnitude, all options should be on the table. And the 35% solution appears to be one of those options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.