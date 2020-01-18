The writer served as Nebraska state treasurer from 2007 to 2011.
I have tremendous respect for anyone who desires to serve their fellow Nebraskans and run for public office. Having done so myself, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to successfully fill the role of state treasurer.
Too often the accomplishments of elected officials gain little notice, even though they deserve to be recognized.
I am impressed by the job John Murante has done in his historic first year as state treasurer. Right off the bat, Murante worked with a bipartisan coalition of state senators to pass landmark legislation in which every child in Nebraska will be enrolled in the NEST529 college savings program at birth.
Research indicates that even a small amount in an educational savings account will lead to increased college or vocational school enrollment and completion. Though there are numerous tax benefits associated with 529 savings plans, they are often underutilized, especially among lower- and middle-income families.
The goal, eventually, is to ensure that every child in Nebraska will graduate from a two- or four-year postsecondary educational institution debt-free through smart savings and investment without relying on government assistance. Under Treasurer Murante, college savings in NEST have increased by $800 million, Nebraskans are saving for college at an increased rate, and the number of accounts has climbed significantly.
Treasurer Murante successfully negotiated a new 529 program manager contract, which resulted in a 68% reduction in program management fees for most Nebraska account holders. This reduced the program management fee by nearly $7.5 million in the first year alone, in addition to lower investment expenses, means more money contributed to a NEST account will go toward our children’s education.
Treasurers across the country are leading the way in providing vital financial education and resources for all Americans, and Nebraska is at the forefront of that effort. Late last year, Treasurer Murante hosted Smart Women Smart Money, a free financial literacy seminar designed primarily for women but was open to all. Almost 1,000 attendees heard from business experts and coaches from a variety of backgrounds and industries. Having organized similar events during my time as treasurer, I know how difficult such an undertaking can be, and I am impressed with the level of success he had with this event.
Treasurer Murante worked with the Legislature to identify non-tax dollars to increase the outreach and awareness of the important programs run by the Treasurer’s Office. Previous Nebraska treasurers and treasurers from around the country have historically appeared in public service announcements to add legitimacy and maximize effectiveness of these PSAs.
The impact of this year’s PSA campaign was staggering. The Treasurer’s office had more unclaimed property claims in the first week of October 2019 than in the entire month of October 2018, which amounted to a 306% increase. The number of unclaimed property searches increased by almost 250,000 in 2019 compared to 2018. That means less money in government and more money in the pockets of the people of Nebraska without spending a single tax dollar.
Treasurer Murante was also able to open an Omaha outreach office in addition to the Lincoln outreach office which I opened several years ago. Given the amount of work accomplished in 2019 and the time it takes to train new staff, along with the complexity of the office, criticism of the new office taking a few months to become operational and publicized is unwarranted.
Having served as Nebraska state treasurer, I know full well the responsibilities that it takes to successfully serve as our state’s treasurer, and I’m proud of the job John Murante has done so far. Performance matters, and John’s tremendous record thus far should not be overlooked. I look forward to seeing what John will continue to accomplish over the next three years.
