The writer, of Lincoln, is a Democrat who has served as a staff member in state and federal government.
Kara Eastman is running for Congress to make sure Washington works for you, not big donors or special interests. That’s how we’ll make progress on so many issues voters she talks to care about — whether that’s lowering the cost of prescription drugs or ensuring families have what they need to make it through the current COVID-19 crisis.
Unfortunately, a May 23 Midlands Voices piece mischaracterized Kara’s stance on rejecting corporate money. I am writing as her campaign chairperson to set the record straight.
Here’s the problem: Special interest groups representing large corporations have too much influence in our political system. How do they do it?
First, they finance political campaigns through corporate political action committees (PACs) spending hundreds of millions of dollars to get their preferred candidates elected. This year alone the fossil fuel industry has spent $30 million on political races. Corporate PACs can donate almost twice as much as individuals to federal political campaigns. This system prevents middle- and working-class people from being candidates in elections that routinely cost millions of dollars.
Second, they spend millions on lobbying. Companies employ lobbyists and spend billions annually to push their agenda. In 2019 alone, there were three lobbyists from the pharmaceutical industry for every elected official in Congress. No wonder we can’t pass a bill regulating prescription pricing.
After Watergate in the early 1970s, bipartisan laws were passed to make election funding more transparent and to restrict the influence of the wealthy and powerful few. However, since then we have gone backwards on the issue of money in politics. While bipartisan laws restricted corporate financing of federal candidates and prevented outside groups from buying ads on television, the 2010 Citizens United decision by the U.S. Supreme Court gutted that law, stating that corporations have the same free speech rights as individuals. Yes, this decision said that corporations are people! Citizens United and subsequent rulings opened the door for dark money —unlimited funds that can be donated without a trace to “super PACs.” Super PACs are technically forbidden from coordinating with candidates but can nevertheless pay millions on ads influencing elections.
Since Citizens United, spending from super PACs is in the billions of dollars per election cycle, and the amount of untraceable “dark money” is now nearly at $1 billion.
Kara and I stand with 88% of Americans who are concerned that corporations have too much power over politicians.
Here are efforts we support. In 2019, the House passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act. It’s a bold reform effort that will clean up corruption in Washington, expose secret foreign money in our politics, crack down on lobbyists, strengthen election security, protect the right to vote and return power back to the American people with clean, citizen-owned elections. The House also passed the SAFE Act to improve election security across America and the SHIELD Act to prevent foreign interference in our elections. Also in 2019, the House passed the Voting Rights Advancement Act to strengthen voting rights and ensure that every American can cast their ballot free from discrimination. Unfortunately, these sensible bills are sitting on Majority Leader McConnell’s desk with no action by the U.S. Senate.
Candidates and elected officials must stand up and speak out against the influence of all money in politics. Rejecting corporate PAC money, like Kara has is a step in the right direction, but it’s only a step. If Kara is elected, she will work to end gerrymandering, voter suppression and the grip that large corporations have over elected officials. Politicians may work with corporations and other special interest groups to effectuate change, but they should not work for them. Doing politics differently means electing people who pledge their allegiance to Nebraskans — not to a special interest group.
Together, we can end corruption and the power of special interests in Washington, and in doing so we will restore a level playing field in our democracy and an ability to make meaningful progress. When Kara is in Congress, she will have the opportunity to work with the next president to do just that.
