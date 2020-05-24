The writer, Ph.D., is the Nebraska commissioner of education.
Memorial Day marks many things for us as a celebration of freedom, perseverance and sacrifice. For many, it marks a beginning of summer and all of those traditions that make us proud to be Americans. Summer evokes broader memories in me, too: The parks and the pools, the camps and the unfettered opportunities to explore, learn and have fun. Summer marked a time for learning and chances to have different learning experiences that did not quite seem like work. Although school was officially “closed,” it was typical to be in a summer camp for reading, science and all of the extras students and families begin to crave shortly after “school was out for summer.”
But, this weekend, I am reminded that we have overcome such hardships as a country, and we have much to learn this summer.
Few annual weekends stir as many childhood memories in me as Memorial Day weekend. My family’s annual tradition was to spend Sunday and Monday gathering cuttings of live flowers from my grandmother’s backyard flower gardens, organizing the supplies in the back of a couple cars and driving around to several small town cemeteries in the McCook area. My grandfather, a World War II veteran, told me stories of those he knew were lost in the war and would relay stories from his grandfather, who fought in the Civil War.
As such, I generally knew Memorial Day weekend as “Decoration Day,” as it was originally derived from ceremonies recognizing those lost in the Civil War and also generally accepted across the country after the Great War (WWI) for honoring the fallen from America’s wars. The losses of the 1918 pandemic flu around the world gave Decoration Day further special meaning to recognize the contributions of all family members laying in eternal repose in burial plots across the country. Cemeteries were all too familiar places for Americans just over 100 years ago. It remains a special legacy in an intergenerational community through the remembrance of those who came before us, sacrificed and make us grateful for the privileges we enjoy today. We all enjoy the civil liberties that we often take for granted as Americans.
This year is different. We are necessarily tentative to take steps forward as the threat of the coronavirus looms large for every detail, freedom and fear. This year, summer will be a learning experience as we take important steps to reenter safely the activities we have grown to love and depend on through schools and recreation. This summer, we collectively will learn to slow the spread of the pandemic through our individual actions.
There will be new recognition of the heroes that work to open schools for limited in-person learning for students and families and design remote and virtual learning opportunities to supplement the times where we cannot gather in larger settings. Local public health and local leaders are gathering best practices with an intent to take careful steps forward. We will collectively learn how to reshape classrooms, calendars and routines to keep one another as safe as possible for the summer and fall.
Teachers and administrators will learn how to create classroom environments that address both educational needs and health needs. There will be heroes in every community and town where public servants will assume both leadership and risk. Make no mistake, these decisions weigh heavily on all educators and policy makers.
However, when it comes to schools, the objective is to return this fall in whatever is the appropriate balance between containing the virus without containing the opportunities to learn. We will start to learn this summer together as schools become meticulous about planning safe environments for summer learning activities. Schools will use a combination of remote learning and in-person experience to assist students and families to advance with the learning that was unfinished in 2019-2020.
Together we will use the experience of businesses, health fields and schools to establish our best protocols and approaches to balance the needs of society as a whole.
Schools are built to contain students and unleash learning opportunities. I am confident in the local school boards, administrators, teachers and communities that we will move forward with the appropriate balance. It will not be as we all would prefer — normal — but it will be school with the same love and care for the next generation. We will find ways to be even better as the result of a focus on individual student needs and closer connections with students and families. Schools will both be back and strive to be better.
This Memorial Day we celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who fought and died for our freedoms and the memory of those who endured through difficult times to build this great state and nation. This is a work-in-progress, and a worthy work at that.
