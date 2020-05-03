The writer is general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
Infrastructure is the underlying foundation that society needs to function, and these very foundations of our society are below the radar, largely taken for granted and are crumbling. The average person doesn’t lie awake thinking about the security of our gas pipelines, the cost or importance of maintaining roads and sewage systems or if the dam or levee can protect them from the next weather event.
The roads, bridges, public drinking and water systems, dams, airports and mass transit systems in the U.S. in so many instances are crumbling and in need of massive restoration. This is what the American Society of Civil Engineers said in its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, an assessment of the nation’s infrastructure that comes out every four years.
The organization evaluated it with an overall grade of D+, the same score as in 2013, pointing out that the country will need to invest $4.59 trillion by 2025 to improve its condition.
According to the report, the government and private sector will need to increase its investment in the nation’s infrastructure from 2.5% to 3.5% of GDP by 2025 in order to raise its overall score, meet future needs and restore the nation’s competitive advantage. In addition, if the government continues the same trajectory it is currently on, this will result in $3.9 trillion in losses to the GDP and 2.5 million jobs lost.
Is the problem money, political will or technical competence? Part of the problem is clearly a lack of foresight, a failure of imagination and a smug complacency satisfied with the status quo. Part of the problem is a lack of desire; we need to want these things. Part of the problem is inertia; we need to want these improvements more that we tolerate forgoing them. Part of the problem is regulatory capture; due to local, state and federal permitting and review processes, it literally takes a decade or more to construct one project, even as simple as a pedestrian trail.
But the other part of the problem is what we didn’t do in advance, and what we’re failing to do now. And that is a failure of action, and specifically our widespread inability to build.
First, Wall Street, investment banks, pension funds, investors, private companies and governments need to re-evaluate investing capital in other countries infrastructure and manufacturing and start investing right here at home. We can’t afford it some rightly say; after all, the federal government has racked up a $26 trillion national debt.
Then let’s think outside of the traditional government financing of infrastructure by granting “free” money. Financing strategies are already in public law (SRF, WIFIA) that allow the government to grant low-interest revolving loans to local and state authorities to construct and improve public infrastructure projects. These funds are considered loans; consequently, they must be paid back. As the loans and interest are paid back, those funds can be used to invest in additional public infrastructure projects, which drastically reduces or eliminates future outlays of deficit spending.
For example, the Papio Missouri River NRD alone has a multitude of flood mitigation projects that are waiting to be constructed to protect life and property. Even after the historic flood of 2019, not one previously unplanned flood mitigation project has been designed or constructed in Nebraska.
A reliable infrastructure system strengthens the nation’s economy, enhances public safety, increases the tax base, increases employment and can improve the quality of life. Building isn’t easy, or we’d already be doing all this. We need to demand more of our political leaders, of our CEOs, our entrepreneurs, our investors. We need to demand more of our culture, of our society. And we need to demand more from one another.
Our nation and our civilization were built on production, on building. Previous generations built roads and trains, farms and factories, then the computer, the microchip, the smartphone and uncounted thousands of other things that we now take for granted, that are all around us, that define our lives and provide for our well-being.
There is only one way to honor their legacy and to create the future we want for our own children and grandchildren, and that’s to build.
