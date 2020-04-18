The writer, of Omaha, is a labor attorney and the legal and policy coordinator for the Heartland Workers Center. The center is a nonpartisan workers-rights and community-organizing nonprofit with offices and organizers in Grand Island, Schuyler, Nebraska City, Columbus, Sarpy County and Omaha.
At the COVID-19 town hall, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked what the state was doing to address the health and safety of people working shoulder to shoulder, as in construction. He encouraged people to “work with your employer” on how they could ensure social distancing. He suggested, “If they’re running out of sanitizer, maybe bring some of your own.” Although we appreciate the governor’s hard work and attention to many aspects of this crisis, he has not taken a public stand on safety measures for essential workers in food production plants.
Thousands of Nebraskans are working in food production jobs that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deemed “critical infrastructure.” However, several meatpacking plants across the country have already closed. Most notably, Smithfield in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was forced to close Sunday after 300 workers tested positive for COVID-19. Closer to home, there are 28 confirmed cases at the meatpacking plant in Grand Island, and an additional 10 cases confirmed in the plant in Hastings. With well over 200 cases in Grand Island, health officials are worried about the capacity of nearby hospitals.
Now is the time for leaders in our state to stand up for workers by encouraging high uniform standards for worker safety as operations continue in our meatpacking plants. Our leaders have the responsibility to stand up for the rights of this disproportionately immigrant and minority workforce. It is unrealistic to ask workers to fix the issues by speaking with their employers when they are already worried about losing their livelihoods. They cannot be expected to shoulder this burden on their own.
In recent weeks the Heartland Workers Center has reached out to learn from workers and their unions what safety measures are being taken in plants across the country during this crisis. We found a wide range of protections being implemented and issued a memorandum with what we believe are “best practices.” For example, we recommend frequent sanitizing of common areas and handrails; deep cleaning between shifts; and daily temperature checks for anyone entering the plants.
We recommended keeping healthy employees at work with hazard pay. But because economic need might drive unhealthy employees to work, we recommend expanding sick leave and short-term disability to ensure that high-risk, exposed or ill workers stay home, seek medical attention or quarantine as necessary.
But perhaps the most important measures are those that permit physical distancing within plants where working shoulder to shoulder is the operational norm. Key among our recommendations in this regard are:
- Slowing line speeds to spread out workers.
- Reconfiguring work stations so that workers are not directly across from each other, or have plastic barriers.
- Staggering start times and breaks and providing additional break spaces to reduce employee contact in common areas.
All of these measures can save lives and help ensure a continuous food supply. But HWC’s advocacy efforts have been frustrated by the fact that there are over 100 meatpacking companies in Nebraska, many of which do not have a union to start the conversation. Our organizers continue to hear stories from workers reporting inadequate sanitation and poor social distancing.
That is why strong messages and action from state leaders at the Nebraska Department of Labor, the Unicameral and Gov. Ricketts are critical at this time. We encourage others to join State Sen. Tony Vargas in taking action on this issue. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the governor is positioned to demand high standards. Inspections by the NDOL could identify and problem solve social distancing issues. Testing kits could be made available at plants. Plant operators could be required to report action plans.
The governor has the power to commit emergency resources and personnel to these tasks. Nebraska policymakers and regulators have the opportunity to lead and contain the virus. But as infection spreads, the window is closing. It’s time to act.
