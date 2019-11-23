Nerud, of Dorchester, is president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. Bruntz, of Friend, is chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board.
This is a year most farmers would like to put behind us as soon as we can. Mother Nature and market disruptions have provided a potent one-two combo that has unsteadied many of us.
So, it was good news when President Donald Trump announced, at an ethanol plant in June, that the Environmental Protection Agency had followed through on the commitment to lift the nonsensical restrictions on E-15 that were blocking year-round sales of a higher ethanol blend. We felt like we had finally caught a break. But before the ink was even dry on the year-round E-15 rule, EPA in August issued 31 additional small refinery exemptions to big oil companies, releasing them from their Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) obligations, despite farmers warning Trump that more waivers would undo the benefits of E-15.
That was the final straw for many ethanol plants that were struggling to get by. More than 30 biofuel plants have closed or slowed production in recent months. After getting an earful from corn farmers like us that were dismayed by what we heard from EPA and the impacts it was having, Trump took to Twitter to try to put our concerns to rest. “The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol…,” he said.
The president backed that talk up a few weeks later by reaching a deal with our ethanol champions in Congress to fix this mess and uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard. EPA just needed to finalize it. And just as Lucy always does to Charlie Brown, EPA pulled the football away once more by changing key elements of the agreement. Farmers saw what EPA did to ethanol, and, needless to say, we aren’t very happy.
That brings us to the annual Renewable Volume Obligation process which is where EPA tinkered with the president’s deal. The Renewable Volume Obligation determines how much biofuel oil refiners will blend in the motor fuel mix, and the proposed rule that will determine whether farmers get a good deal is now open for comment. We have until Nov. 29 to convince EPA to honor the deal the president made with corn farmers to uphold the RFS.
Promises were made on ethanol. Time will tell whether those promises will actually be kept. For corn farmers, this Renewable Volume Obligation process is our chance to insist that they are. To that end, we highly encourage my fellow farmers to visit NebraskaCorn.org and tell EPA to honor the president’s deal on ethanol.
