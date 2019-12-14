The writer, of Omaha, is CEO/president of CRCC, a nonprofit that serves children and young adults with complex needs by providing nursing, education, rehabilitation and behavioral health therapies in an integrated environment.
Fifteen years have passed since a landmark mental health care reform bill took effect in Nebraska, aimed at shifting the balance of mental health care services away from state hospitals and toward community programs and initiatives. And, while some measurable progress has been made to make that transition real and beneficial, far more work needs to be done.
As the CEO of Omaha-based CRCC, formerly known as Children’s Respite Care Center, I, along with my team of nurses, therapists and teachers, understand this need all too well. We know how important it is for children who require behavioral and mental health interventions to receive personalized care, quality education and community support.
When those services are lacking, we see the negative consequences borne out in the lives of the children and families we serve.
Ensuring that quality, consistent mental health services are accessible to children and adults in communities across Nebraska starts with strong policy at the state level. Thankfully, our state senators are taking the necessary steps, with three bills that successfully passed and three more currently working their way through the Nebraska Legislature that would make a significant difference in the lives of many Nebraskans.
The mental health bills that recently passed include Legislative Bill 686, which addresses the mental health needs and rights of criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial; LB 619, which prohibits the denial of coverage for mental health services delivered in a school; and LB 327, which incorporated significant increases in the state budget in rates paid to behavioral health providers.
The bills currently in committee are LB 727, which would provide a geographic list of community mental health providers for parents to access; LB 120, which would require school staff to receive one hour of mental and behavioral health training each year; and LB 725, which would create a fund to reimburse school districts and Educational Service Units for up to 80% of their mental health expenditures.
Nonprofit organizations across Nebraska are working tirelessly, every single day, to provide vital mental health resources for children, families, adults and the elderly, but we can’t go it alone. Governmental support is essential in order to maximize the effectiveness and ensure the longevity of these programs.
The current and future success of the aforementioned bills represents a vital step toward achieving many of the markers necessary for true mental health reform in our state: adequate budgeting, proper mental and behavioral health care for people of all ages, increased education and awareness surrounding mental health issues and sincere attention to the needs and rights of our citizens.
As I reflect on these recent legislative successes, evaluate the evolving mental and behavioral health needs of our clients and prepare to lead CRCC into a new year, it is clear to me that we must keep up this momentum. Our organization will continue to live out a mission that is near and dear to my heart: to provide services that evoke the maximum potential of the children we serve and give parents real hope for the future. I ask that our advocacy be heard and answered with real, comprehensive mental health reform for our state and its citizens, including the youngest among us.
