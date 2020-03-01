The writer is president of Peru State College and the chair of the Northeast Nemaha County Long-term Recovery Group.
Following the historic floods of the Missouri River in March of 2019, I can only express my admiration and thanks to everyone that assisted the community of Peru and Peru State College as we coped with this ongoing emergency. Those spring floodwaters receded in Peru only in the early days of 2020 and are expected to return because area levees have not been repaired. However, while these floods have been a trial and a tragedy, they have proven that our community is rich in friends and home to determined residents.
I cannot count how many calls Elaine or I received asking about our students, faculty, staff and community members. Every call was an offer of help — I know many similar offers were made to other members of the community. Thank you for the cases of bottled water and all the resources you brought to our community — by the pallet and by the truckload. Thank you for every time you asked what else the college or the town needed.
The City of Peru, Nemaha County Emergency Management and Auburn Public Works did extraordinary work to return the college and community closer to a state of normalcy. From assisting in reopening the college those first few days to providing clean water to everyone in our community, these groups have continually worked to support the community of Peru.
The floodwaters did not recede until January of this year, but progress was still made. The clean water we once took for granted was returned via a temporary water treatment plant. The City has also been awarded a sizable grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to assist with the rehabilitation of housing. This fall, Peru State College even enrolled its largest freshman class in the past 30 years. Peru’s community continues to respond with resiliency and determination.
Yet, there is still more to do in Peru. This is why our community was concerned to read the Feb. 26 article published by the Omaha World-Herald titled, “Levee breaches closed along the Missouri River.” It states that, “On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was able to declare a crucial victory: closing the last breach in federally funded levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border.” The article shares very good news about the progress of levee repair along the Nebraska-Iowa border. However, it is important to note that there is still substantial repair of federal levees on the Nebraska side of the Nebraska-Missouri border.
Specifically, over six miles of federal levees north of Peru have significant breaches and damage that have not been repaired. These levees protect over 8,000 acres of prime farmland and critical infrastructure for the City of Peru, Nemaha County and the NRD. As snowmelt and spring rains fill the Missouri River this area will again be flooded.
We are thankful for the progress the Corps of Engineers has made on levee repair. However, we also want to be clear that there is still significant work before the damage from the spring 2019 floods is completely repaired.
The Northeast Nemaha County Long-term Recovery Group was formed to continue the great strides taken in Peru and neighboring communities to recover from the historic spring floods of 2019. While there is more to do, including the repair of the levees north of Peru, we can take pride in all that has been accomplished in the last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.