Bartle, Ph.D., is dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Schafer, Ph.D., is director of UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
As researchers at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, we appreciate your April 12 editorial about the importance of the “rainy day fund” (RDF) for Nebraska’s state budget. While Nebraska has a good reputation for fiscal prudence, maintaining an average RDF balance of 15.2% from 2007 to 2017, the fund fell to 8% in 2018 and 7% in 2019. In ongoing meetings with the Nebraska Legislature’s Planning Committee, a committee developed with the intent to explore the long-term trends that impact Nebraska, the lawmakers have expressed considerable concern about this decline. The alarm they sounded was heeded by the full Legislature, which acted over the past two years to increase the fund balance to healthier levels.
In general, long-term planning is not overly exciting, but its importance is no more obvious than in times like these.
For over 10 years, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research has provided the Legislature’s Planning Committee a series of data-driven reports on numerous state issues like water quality, energy, K-12 finance, pediatric cancer and local government pensions, to name a few. This data-based research helps serve as a basis for identifying future issues that, if addressed early, can be solved in an orderly way.
Consistently, the topic of rainy day funds was identified for research. In our most recent report to the Legislature’s Planning Committee, our research suggested four options to continue to build the rainy day fund and ensure a fiscal safety net in difficult times.
Maintaining robust state planning capacity is essential to good fiscal and program management. In our work with the Planning Committee, it has become apparent that most of the issues facing our state can be solved with foresight and efficient management of financial, human and natural resources. As we look to the end of this global pandemic and plan for the future, we believe the Planning Committee has never had a more important role to the State of Nebraska.
