The writer is chairman of the board of directors for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
In the last decade the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District experienced two significant flood events. One of the “Great Floods” occurred in 2011 with the Missouri River exceeding her flood stage for many, many months. For the most part the levees held, water receded and we moved on.
In 2019, another “Great Flood” pummeled the district. Along with frozen rivers, rain and melting snow, nature took the upper hand, scouring too many levees and river banks. We are still suffering as we enter 2020. A tough lesson for all involved, and one that we cannot forget.
The percentage probability of future flood events at these historic levels is low. We continue to design and build dams and improve levees based on terms such as “100 year” or “500 year.” As we all have witnessed, these events are not calendar related but statistically evaluated. We have had two “500 year” events taking place in the last 10 years.
Fortunately for Nebraska, we have a multitude of professional engineers, hydrologists and others who are the silent heroes in doing what it takes, within limited financial resources, to shape the land and water to the benefit of all. For Nebraska, we are even more fortunate to have the mechanisms of natural resources districts to facilitate this process.
The Papio-Missouri River NRD covers six counties on the eastern edge of the state. Although the flood events made headlines, the addition of six more flood and water quality structures within the district was a significant accomplishment and played a critical role in helping to keep the greater Omaha metro area safe. This success was facilitated by the relatively new tool provided by the state in the form of our NRD’s ability to issue government general obligation bonds. This was done without raising your property tax levy. The next decade will see six more structures under design to further assist the district in flood mitigation.
Beyond that, an evolving master plan for the entire district will continue to dictate future actions in the decades to come. These efforts will shrink the flood plain and lower the need for flood insurance.
Our mission covers more than flood control. In the past decade we worked to add about 30 more miles of recreational trails in the district. The next decade will see more growth of our valuable trail system.
Erosion control along our many banks and streams was balanced well in the last decade. This effort, due to the cost of rock and proper techniques, will likely be harder to implement. This infrastructure portion of our district is reaching its age. Millions of dollars will be needed to continue this program, even though the results are sometimes invisible to the passerby. A related effort, quite visible, is the working relationships we have with farmers to build terraces on their land.
In the past decade we have worked to plant hundreds of thousands of trees. As a significant natural resource, a benefit to all, we will continue this Arbor State initiative. Another success story in is our recycling of approximately 4,500 tons of tires in the rural settings of the district. This endeavor will continue to be budgeted for in this next decade.
Recreational sites under our jurisdiction were built and enhanced in the last 10 years. Canoe launching sites along the Elkhorn and Platte, campgrounds and other outdoor areas received a fair share of our effort. Add to that the additional investment for the continuing wildlife and habitat needs for birds and critters.
Education has been an ongoing effort. We have connected with 200,000 kids in the last 10 years to stress important environmental considerations.
The current state of the NRD is positive, in spite of what Mother Nature has thrown at us this past decade. With the professional staff we have garnered over the years, our confidence in doing the best we can has never been higher.
