The writer, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 9 in the Nebraska Legislature. She is chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
In August 2019, a crisis arose at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva. The Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers (“YRTCs”) in Geneva (serving girls) and Kearney (serving boys) play an important role in Nebraska’s juvenile justice system. The YRTCs, as their title implies, are meant to provide treatment and rehabilitation for the youth in the juvenile justice system with the highest needs. They should be a place that provides these youth with a chance to turn their lives in a different direction.
Unfortunately, this summer, a variety of factors led to a precipitous decline in the facilities and care provided to girls at the YRTC in Geneva. In a visit to YRTC-Geneva the week the crisis began, senators toured the living units and saw, among other things, major unfinished repairs, water damage, holes in the walls large enough for the girls to fit through and a broken fire safety system. Staffing was inadequate and programming nonexistent. Concerned about their safety, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) moved all the girls to the YRTC-Kearney campus. The move has provided some stability, but it remains challenging to house and segregate the girls and boys on the same campus.
The Health and Human Services Committee has spent the last six months trying to ascertain what happened at YRTC-Geneva and to develop recommendations to address the issues at the YRTCs. The culmination of these six months of work is a comprehensive report to the Nebraska Legislature, which the HHS Committee released last week.
While there have been issues for decades with the YRTCs, this report serves as the first comprehensive history and background of these facilities for youth. It also includes a documented and detailed timeline of events from July to December of 2019, and a summary of the challenges facing the YRTCs. Our report draws on information from multiple public hearings and discussions with stakeholders including youth, parents, former and current staff, attorneys and judges. The committee was in close contact with DHHS during this time both for updates on the status of the YRTCs as well as consultation as we all work toward potential solutions to this crisis.
Most importantly, the report includes the HHS Committee’s unanimous recommendations to the Legislature. Among the 14 recommendations are a requirement that DHHS create a long-term plan for the YRTCs. The plan must be created with input from key stakeholders and cover areas such as adequate staffing, appropriate programming, facilities that meet the needs of the youth being served and a plan to segregate the boys and girls on separate campuses.
Other recommendations include: Creating a definition of the YRTCs in statute, because there currently is no statutory authorization or direction for the YRTCs. Requiring DHHS to have an emergency plan, because the lack of a plan made the task of dealing with the events at YRTC-Geneva even more difficult. Ensuring continued oversight with the creation of a special committee of the Legislature. And requiring an annual facilities review by the Legislature’s ombudsman.
These initial steps will help clarify the role of the YRTCs for youth and ensure continued monitoring as the facilities regain stability.
Throughout this process the HHS Committee has modeled what effective oversight and fact finding looks like in the face of a crisis at a state agency and made appropriate recommendations that consider the needs of children at the YRTCs and importance of efficient use of taxpayer funds. The HHS Committee is hopeful that Nebraska can build a juvenile justice system that makes a positive impact on the lives of these youth.
If we can get this right in Nebraska, it will benefit not only the youth at the YRTCs but all of us as well.
