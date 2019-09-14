The writer is president and CEO of MidAmerican Energy and serves on the Iowa Business Council.
“The only way we succeed is together. Nothing works without all of us.”
That’s the message I conveyed to MidAmerican Energy’s employees earlier this year, and that’s the message I shared when I hosted the Iowa Business Council’s Vision to Vitality community forum last month in Council Bluffs.
The Iowa Business Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization made up of 23 CEOs and senior executives from some of the state’s largest employers. Our vision to elevate Iowa’s long-term economic vitality to achieve prosperity for Iowa and Iowans leads us to convene quarterly sessions around Iowa where business and community leaders, citizens and educators gather to talk about regional growth.
The forum dug into the theme “Growing the Workforce Numbers — Southwest Iowa’s Regionalism, Recruitment and Diversity Efforts.” Based on the council’s 2019 Competitive Dashboard, it’s clear southwest Iowa is up against a major obstacle: a skilled worker shortage. But, by working collectively as a region, that challenge can be overcome.
The Vision to Vitality forums serve as a place to share best practices and join in that collective work. We heard from community leaders in economic development, education and neighborhood cultivation on ways the region is working to increase the labor pool through targeted educational programs, diversifying the workforce, creating more accessible housing and highlighting the area’s quality of life.
Creating a culture of diversity and inclusion is one way we can address this shortage. At MidAmerican Energy, our leaders are called to advocate for a diverse and inclusive culture, and our employees are urged to be catalysts in creating and supporting that culture. Regionally, to grow Iowa’s population, we have to focus on initiatives that create welcoming businesses and communities. That’s something Southwest Iowa and the greater Omaha region are collectively working toward as they build and improve an ecosystem ripe for increased workforce engagement, a connection to rural communities and the cultivation of an inclusive business environment.
We also discussed the need to revitalize our communities. Panelists described the regional collaboration among cities, counties and even states to provide a complete economic picture for businesses looking to move to the region. Economic development groups, community organizations and local elected officials are working together to put their best collective foot forward to attract new businesses and families and retain current residents.
Finally, panelists highlighted connecting students with Iowa careers through work-based learning. It’s a practice that works for us at MidAmerican Energy. This summer, we welcomed more than 60 interns, who worked alongside full-time employees and did meaningful and challenging work while gaining experience and insight into the energy industry. We also partner with electrical unions and community colleges to provide a reality-based curriculum for apprentice line mechanics. We’ve invested in our own state-of-the-art training facilities. A regional example of a student-to-career pipeline is the Council Bluffs Community School District. Its innovative partnership with local businesses kicks off this fall and will equip high school freshmen and sophomores with basic training in five in-demand trade areas available in the students’ own backyards.
I was humbled to host this forum because the area has a special place in my life. I grew up, went to college and started my career in Omaha. My high school offered pre-engineering, advanced mathematics and exposure to businesses, and I joined my current company as an intern right out of high school. Because the job market was strong, I was able to get hired after graduation and develop professionally by contributing to the growth projects our company was able to pursue. That’s what the Vision to Vitality forum was about — making the region a great place to begin a career, raise a family and pursue dreams, regardless of background.
None of that happens by accident — we have to engage. From large employers to small business owners, community leaders to elected officials, educators to students — all of us. Nothing really works otherwise.
