The writer is an Omaha trial lawyer and a Vietnam combat veteran.
Independence Day is one of our most important national holidays. This holiday weekend, as race threatens to divide our country again, we should remember the real significance of July 4. While it is perhaps the noisiest of our holidays, it is our most democratic. We salute all our soldiers, without regard to their race, religion, color or creed, who have assured our independence.
We pay tribute to these men and women, not because they were black or white or yellow or red, but because each of them was courageous as hell and each was American through and through.
From different neighborhoods and diverse cultures, they joined together to serve under a common flag pursuing common ideals with a unified purpose. These citizens went to war because they were guided by the powerful idea that liberty and equality are worth fighting for — liberty and equality for all people, regardless of color or country.
When they fought, they fought in the name of America — a country which proudly proclaimed, in a magnificent document at the moment of its birth, that all men are created equal.
Located near the perimeter of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in our nation’s capital, there is a bronze statue entitled “Three Soldiers.” Three life-size figures stand together with determination radiating from their eyes. Despite the fact that one is white, one is black and one is Hispanic, they stand together united by an invisible colorless bond reflecting the true nature of men at war. These soldiers are positioned so their every gesture and expression is directed toward the wall that contains names of the men of every race and nationality who earned the right to be called their brothers.
For those of us who fought in Vietnam, we know these men. We have looked into their eyes and journeyed into their souls. These are the men who, in combat, discovered a commitment beyond themselves. These are the men who, like us, learned by baptism of fire that our first obligation was not to ourselves, but to each other.
Vietnam was the war of the ’60s. The ’60s were an ugly decade filled with a destructive parade of horribles, not the least of which was the domestic turmoil involving race. Yet, for those of us who went to Vietnam, the realities of combat quickly erased the politics of race.
When I arrived “in country,” I attended an infantry orientation before we were sent to the field. We were greeted by a lean, tough-looking sergeant on his second tour in Vietnam. “Forget about your politics, that’s ancient history,” he told us. “Where you’re going, the only politics you need to know is that you guys are all Americans and Charlie ain’t.”
None of us cared that this tough NCO was black. We not only respected this veteran, we were in awe of him. He was going to teach us to stay alive.
None of us gave a damn about whether our foxhole buddy was black or white. That wasn’t the point. Our only concern was that he be a good soldier and that he not get anyone killed.
Squads and platoons are colorblind fraternities where we all carried the same load, humped the same hills and avoided the same dangers. Whether named Washington, Windsor or Weinstein, none of that mattered. All that was important was that we could count on them when the situation became intense. Race had nothing to do with our war, so it never became a factor.
I was in AnKhe when one of our units was caught in an ambush. When the firefight erupted, the point man was seriously wounded and was cut off from others. His closest friend was pinned down with the rest of the platoon, but he kept pleading with his lieutenant to let him rescue his wounded buddy. Knowing the point man was probably dead and not wanting to lose any more men, the lieutenant twice refused.
After repeated pleas, the lieutenant finally relented: “You’re going to get yourself killed, but go ahead. Just keep your head down.” The soldier took off; he dashed 30 yards under heavy fire and miraculously reached his friend. After picking him up, he carried him back to the unit, but in the process, he was hit several times. The lieutenant looked down at them, both shaking his head. “I told you it wasn’t worth it,” he said. “Jefferson’s dead and now you’re shot to hell.”
“I know, sir, but you’re wrong. It was worth it,” the rescuer replied with tears in his eyes. “Sir, when I picked him up, he was still alive, he looked up at me and whispered, ‘I knew you’d come. I knew you’d come’ ”
It made no difference that day that one of those soldiers was white and the other was black. To them, loyalty, friendship and trust were never governed by irrational and illogical notions of complexion or race.
This universal respect for each other was shared by officers and enlisted men alike. A soldier was first a soldier, and he was always a human being, no more and no less.
Several weeks before I returned home, our division was ordered into Cambodia. While the invasion was a success, one of our first units was combat assaulted across the border into a hot LZ — landing zone. The unit sustained serious casualties and the wounded were quickly medevaced to Pleiku.
A news reporter who wanted to inject race into his story asked one of the doctors to confirm that there were more black casualties than there were white. “How would I know?” the captain said, trying to suppress his rage. “Look, buddy,” he said, pointing to the hospital hooch, “inside that building there is blood all over the floor, and to a doctor it’s all the same shade of crimson.”
On this weekend for our national holiday, every American needs to recognize that America is America because it was born out of diversity. It is a nation that became strong only because it achieved an unprecedented spiritual fusion among people who came from all over the globe to form a more perfect union. Under our Constitution, the only colors that are important are red, white and blue.
Carved into that famous black granite wall in Washington, D.C., are the names of thousands of young men who were killed in Vietnam. They are listed for all eternity in the order in which they fell. Yet only the names appear. There is no designation of race.
This wall has a special message for us all. It reminds us that American men die bravely. Simply and silently it proclaims that in life, as well as death, bravery knows no color.
