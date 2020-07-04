The writer, of Omaha, spent 35 years teaching full time on the secondary and postsecondary level, including pedagogical collaborations in Ukraine and Uganda. She was a columnist and feature writer for the Omaha World-Herald Sunday magazine for 15 years and is an editor of fiction and nonfiction publications.
John Adams got it right about signing the Declaration of Independence. In a letter to his wife, he said there should be “a great anniversary festival [with] a parade with shows, fames, sports, balls, bonfires, and illumination from this time forward, forever more.” I don’t think many of us will go to balls, but maybe we’ll bat a few balls.
We all recall the groaner joke: Does Europe have a Fourth of July? Yes, and a third and fifth, as well. But the question is actually a valid one because this “anniversary festival” is celebrated throughout the world, thanks to the U.S. diplomatic service.
When I was traveling throughout Europe in the summer of 1962, I heard that Americans could attend a July 4 celebration at any U.S. embassy or consulate. One U.S. ambassador to Dublin recalled Americans arriving on tour buses: “We had a big party and when we got through, on July 5 — the fiscal year then began on July the 1 — all our money was gone.”
Obviously that practice couldn’t continue. Today, 40% of Americans have passports. In 2016, 12 million Americans traveled to Europe. There are an estimated 50,000 Americans living in Paris alone.
Nor are today’s guests predominantly Americans. According to Harry W. Kopp, author of “Career Diplomacy,” “An embassy’s Fourth of July celebration is an occasion to play host to a wide range of important figures in the local society, to cultivate their friendship and understanding.”
And sometimes the celebrations don’t even occur on the Fourth. In 1994, festivities in Rome was held on July 5 due to the semifinal match of the World Cup soccer tournament. No self-respecting Italian would miss a World Cup game for a July 4 party. In 2013 and 2014 in Nepal, the U.S. embassy held its celebration in March to escape monsoon weather. Seems reasonable.
Sometimes the Fourth of July passes without our thinking of much else than who’s bringing the potato salad. But in 1942, 800 Americans, including Ambassador Joseph Grew, having been interned since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, were on board a ship sailing from Japan to Mozambique for a prisoner exchange of diplomats, businessmen and private citizens.
Even further back, in the midst of World War I in 1918, Ambassador David Francis was holed up in northwest Russia, having fled St. Petersburg with his staff after Russia and Germany signed a treaty. Nevertheless, on July 4 he hosted a reception for the diplomatic corps and local dignitaries. A Victrola was set up in the garden for dancing, and guests were served a “heady punch and tasty sandwiches.” The fare was not too different from today’s, although there are variations.
In 2014, Ambassador David Lane noted in his welcome that he had added a few new flavors to the traditional hamburgers and hot dogs and invited guests to “please check out our edible insects table.” He was promoting global food security.
Entertainment varies, too. In 2008 in Lisbon, the ambassador hosted a “Tribute to Hollywood,” providing classic movie clips on six giant screens while actors portraying Audrey Hepburn, Charlie Chaplain, Marilyn Monroe and others circulated among the crowd.
Movies were also a theme in the 2017 in Shenyang in northwestern China. The consul general noted that movies could perhaps draw the two countries closer. There were more than 40,000 movie screens in China, up from fewer than 2,000 in 2002. He himself recalled viewing a Chinese movie as a student in Texas, “Farewell My Concubine.” The festivities ended with a sports event — a demonstration by the Shenyang Hunters of the American Football League of China.
In 1995, Ambassador Edward J. Perkins in Canberra, Australia, combined Juneteenth and July Fourth celebrations. Entertainment included a Dixieland band playing jazz and a blues singer who sounded to Perkins like Mahalia Jackson. The ambassador gamely wore a Stars and Stripes tie and red, white and blue suspenders. Blow heaters warmed the white tents on the embassy grounds — it was winter in Canberra.
And how does a diplomat signal the end to a celebration? One staff member recalled being told “to sweep the garden,” that is, to “diplomatically” start moving guests toward the exits. Ambassador William Schaufele had a different approach if needed — releasing his German Shepherd, which would bound down the stairs barking at die-hard guests, who quickly turned tail.
And what of the celebrations for this year with the threats of COVID-19? The Dublin embassy, which hosted 1,500 guests last year, has canceled the 2020 festivities, and the embassy in Prague will host a smaller than usual celebration and follow government guidelines regarding the virus. Berlin’s celebration with music and fireworks will be entirely online under the slogan, “The celebration is virtual, but the passion is real.” Seemingly there will be no full-scale bashes, which is too bad given their purpose is to “cultivate friendship and understanding.” Maybe next year.
Meanwhile, let us remember the “remote agents of our government,” in novelist Mary Roberts Rinehart’s term, who are too often “unhonored and unsung.” Happy Fourth!
